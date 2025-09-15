Today's Schedule
12:00PM Fatal Attraction
1:00PM For My Man
2:00PM For My Man
News

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican

Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, peformed at the Vatican's "Grace For The World" concert.

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square

Siblings Malice and Pusha T, collectively known as Clipse, have enjoyed an incredible 2025 on the heels of their acclaimed fourth studio album, Let God Sort Them Out. Adding to their wins, Clipse became the first Hip-Hop act to perform at the Vatican as part of a concert put on by their longtime producer and compatriot, Pharrell Williams.

The brothers Thornton performed their stirring “Birds Don’t Sing” track from Let God Sort Them Out, alongside featured artist John Legend. Malice and Pusha T’s well-honed deliveries and the message of adoration for their late parents resonated with the overall positive theme of the concert.

Clipse was one of several acts for the Grace For The World concert spearheaded by Williams and featured Andrea Bocelli, the Voices of Fire choir, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, the aforementioned John Legend, and more.

Check out the Grace For The World concert on Disney+. Learn more about the concert via Disney+’s press site here.

Photo: Getty

Clipse Make History With Performance At The Vatican  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Frankie Beverly, Urban One Honors Living Legend
Urban One Honors

Frankie Beverly is Undoubtedly a Living Legend | Urban One Honors

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Uncensored, TV One
Uncensored, Uncensored Video

UNCENSORED

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Crime

When White Vigilantes Turned Katrina’s Chaos Into A Race War

Politics

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe Sets Special Session For Redistricting 

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close