Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91

Source: MARCO BERTORELLO / Getty

Giorgio Armani, the man who redefined modern elegance in fashion, has died at the age of 91. His company, Armani Group, announced the news Thursday with a heartfelt tribute, calling him its “creator, founder, and tireless driving force.” The statement said Armani passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, and that he worked with devotion until the very end.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although details of his passing have not been released, Armani’s absence from several fashion shows this summer had already raised concerns about his health. His death arrives just as the house he built was preparing to mark its 50th anniversary during Milan Fashion Week.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Born near Milan, Armani began his career as a buyer and menswear designer before deciding to branch out on his own. In 1975, with just $10,000 and the support of his partner Sergio Galeotti, he founded the Giorgio Armani brand. What started as a small fashion house soon became one of the most powerful luxury empires in the world. Armani’s sleek tailoring, muted palettes, and refined sophistication set him apart, influencing not just fashion but culture.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hollywood embraced his designs early on. Richard Gere wore Armani in American Gigolo, and his clothing later appeared in films like The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas. Celebrities routinely chose Armani for red carpets, cementing the designer’s place at the intersection of cinema, fashion, and celebrity culture. Armani once explained, “My initial goal was to dress people, but from there I moved naturally into other areas… I have in fact created a lifestyle.”

In his final interview with the Financial Times, Armani described both his determination and his stubbornness as essential to his success. “My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything,” he admitted, though he also credited his ability to believe in his ideas as his greatest strength.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite his global influence, Armani remained at the helm of his company until his death, serving as CEO and sole shareholder. Succession plans are not yet clear, though Armani himself suggested that responsibilities would gradually shift to close collaborators like Leo Dell’Orco, family members, and his wider team. He hoped the process would feel “organic and not a rupture.”

Related Article: Top Red Carpet Fashion Moments Of 2024 We Can’t Stop Talking About

Related Article: Black New York Fashion Week Designer Promotes Fashion with a Purpose

Looking back on his extraordinary career, Armani admitted there was only one thing he wished he had done differently: spend more time enjoying life with those he loved. Even so, his legacy—one of timeless sophistication, innovation, and influence—will continue to shape fashion for generations to come.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Italian Fashion Designer Giorgio Armani Passes Away at 91 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com