Tonight's Schedule
10:00PM Living Single
10:30PM Living Single
11:00PM Living Single
News

Big Boi & Whirlpool Collaborate To Give Away Washing Machines

Big Boi & Whirlpool Collabo To Give Away Washing Machines That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”

Had these dropped back in 2000 it would've been over!

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Greathouse Trial Law 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Source: Derek White / Getty

It’s been 25 years since OutKast topped the charts with their smash hit “So Fresh, So Clean,” but now, it seems like Big Boi is still reaping the benefits of the classic cut, as the good people over at Whirlpool have blessed him with his own custom washing machine that actually plays the timeless hit.

Last week, Big Boi took to social media to thank the folks over at Whirlpool for their gracious gift and demonstrated just how dope it was by showing the machine play the song after completing a cycle. What’s even better is that Big Boi and Whirlpool will be giving away five of these bad boys for free to anyone who follows the rules of their giveaway.

Related Stories

“Big Boi and Whirlpool® both know how to keep it fresh. So fresh, they created custom limited-edition washers that play ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ after every cycle and we’re giving five of them away. Just follow @whirlpoolusa, like and comment #WhirlpoolSoFresh on this post for a chance to win. Tag a friend for a bonus entry,” the caption reads.

Heck, even if you already have a washing machine these joints might have some resale value. Just don’t get it authenticated by StockX. That’ll hurt a lot more than it’ll help. Just sayin’.

Check out the exclusive Whirlpool “So Fresh, So Clean” washing machine below, and let us know if this is something you’d like in your home in the comments section.

Big Boi & Whirlpool Collabo To Give Away Washing Machines That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
News

Dame Dash Accused Of Hiding Money Through Wife To Avoid Settlement Pay

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator Taps The Stunning Nia Long For ‘DARLING, I’ Music Video

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

News

Howard University President Ben Vinson III Steps Down

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Big Boi & Whirlpool Collabo To Give Away Washing Machines That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”

24 Items
Entertainment

MAMBA DAY: 24 Photos To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close