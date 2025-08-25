Tonight's Schedule
10:00PM Living Single
10:30PM Living Single
11:00PM Living Single
Lifestyle

Big Boi Teams With Whirlpool: Washers That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”

Published on August 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Greathouse Trial Law 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Source: Derek White / Getty

Hip-hop legend Big Boi is taking laundry day to the next level with an unexpected partnership that’s turning heads across the [product] industry. The OutKast rapper has joined forces with appliance giant Whirlpool to launch a revolutionary line of washing machines and dryers that celebrate his iconic hit “So Fresh, So Clean.”

The collaboration transforms mundane household chores into musical moments. Each [product] in the Big Boi x Whirlpool collection plays the opening bars of “So Fresh, So Clean” when wash and dry cycles complete, creating an audio [feature] that connects music culture with everyday life.

Related Stories

“This partnership represents everything I stand for – keeping things fresh and clean while bringing joy to people’s daily routines,” Big Boi explained during the product launch.

READ MORE STORIES

Forget those boring buzzer sounds, you’ll know the laundry’s done the second you hear the classic sounds from Outkasts’ hit ‘So Fresh So Clean.’ Whirlpool and Big Boi are bringing the vibe straight to your laundry room, making chores feel less like a hassle and more like a party.

People are already loving it—85% say the new sounds actually make doing laundry better. The appliances feature slick front-load washers and matching dryers, all powered by custom audio tech made just for this collab.

The Big Boi x Whirlpool collection launches nationwide this fall, promising to revolutionize how consumers experience everyday appliances through the power of music.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Big Boi Teams With Whirlpool: Washers That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from TV One
Trending
News

Dame Dash Accused Of Hiding Money Through Wife To Avoid Settlement Pay

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator Taps The Stunning Nia Long For ‘DARLING, I’ Music Video

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

News

Howard University President Ben Vinson III Steps Down

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Big Boi & Whirlpool Collabo To Give Away Washing Machines That Play “So Fresh, So Clean”

24 Items
Entertainment

MAMBA DAY: 24 Photos To Celebrate Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close