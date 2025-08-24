25 Years Later, Gabrielle Union Reminds Us Why The Clovers Changed The Game

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Gabrielle Union will forever be our Clover captain. And her latest Instagram post shows why.

The stunning 52-year-old actress jumped on the platform fresh-faced to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Bring It On.

With glowing skin and a simple beauty look, Gabby looked just as good as she did back in 2000 when the world first met Isis and the East Compton Clovers.

“Twenty-five years later and the spirit lives on!” she wrote in her caption. “Back then, I never would’ve imagined stepping into the East Compton Clover uniform would bring so many blessings. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving.”

25 Years Later, Gabrielle Union Proves the Clovers Still Run the Yard

In her video, Gabrielle reflected on how she and the cast thought they were making a movie about cheerleading justice. Instead, it became a full-blown cultural phenomenon – one that still inspires Halloween costumes, homecoming routines, girlfriend group fits, and TikTok remakes decades later.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When the film dropped in August 2000, it wasn’t just another teen comedy. Like Gabby mentioned in the video, the movie touched on so many relevant social topics and spurred conversation.

For so many Black girls, Isis and the Clovers helped us see ourselves on screen. The Clovers weren’t begging for acceptance; they demanded respect, owned their routines, and brought Black style, rhythm, and attitude to the center of pop culture.

Gabrielle Union Reminds Us Why the Clovers Changed the Game

Gabrielle’s message captured that legacy perfectly. “All I can say is: keep bringing it, because we’ll forever be here for it,” she told fans.

Gabrielle’s tribute didn’t stop at nostalgia. She also gave flowers to her late co-star Natina Reed, one of the unforgettable Clovers: “Much love always, and to our forever Clover, Natina Reed.” That acknowledgement highlights just how much the film was—and still is—about community and representation. (Natina died in a tragic car accident in 2012).

The Clover uniforms? Iconic. The routines? Legendary. The soundtrack of “Do your thang, Isis”? It’s all forever etched into millennial memory.

25 Years Later, Gabrielle Union Reminds Us Why The Clovers Changed The Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com