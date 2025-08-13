Rooting for Success with Ally: A Path to Empowerment and Growth

Source: Jack Howard, Head of Money Wellness (Ally Financial) / TV One

It’s time to shift your money mindset!

When you hear the term ‘financial wellness,’ your first thought may be successfully managing your bank accounts, but there is much more to the journey.

TV One is excited to join forces with Ally to help you unlock your full financial potential through our Rooting for Success series.

Our earliest experiences with money are what impact our decisions around spending, saving, and investing. Instead of just focusing on how we are with money, it’s important to uncover the “why” behind money behaviors, so we can make improvements where needed.

Ally has launched a program to help us do just that. Introducing: Money Roots™.

This free financial wellness program is all about improving financial wellbeing.

But don’t just think of it as finance education. The program is designed to help you lay the groundwork of a better relationship between you and your money – one that aligns your values and long-term goals.

In partnership with finance experts, Ally’s Head of Money Wellness Jack Howard hosts one-hour virtual workshops that help people rewrite their money story.

The key to that? Understanding your personal relationship with money, facing your financial fears, and going beyond just budgeting. When it comes to love, it’s about truly understanding each other—releasing shame and planning with purpose.

The Ally Money Roots curriculum includes four workshops:

Money + You: Helps participants uncover emotions that are tied to money and explores how they can manage those emotions to make better financial decisions. Money + Story: Uncovers individuals’ earliest money memories and how that influences their behaviors and financial decisions. This workbook dives into behavioral patterns, labeling them to put people back in the driver’s seat and create new patterns moving forward. Money + Values: Helps people identify their core values to define their personal goals, path, and the steps to get there. Money + Love: Provides guidance on common financial stressors, scenarios and conversations with family members and romantic partners that may be difficult to navigate.

Financial stress and anxiety looms over us all; whether you’re young and still figuring things out, more seasoned with a family, or a ‘Rich Auntie’ with an established career.

As a community that’s always been impacted physically, mentally, and socially by our relationship with money, it’s time to make our financial freedom and wellness a priority.

You can’t rewrite history, but by understanding it, you can change your financial future for the better. Take that step to improve your financial wellbeing.

For more information to help you reclaim your financial freedom, explore the Money Roots™ platform at http://www.ally.com/moneyroots.