Today's Schedule
7:00AM The Cosby Show
7:30AM The Cosby Show
8:00AM The Cosby Show
News

AOL Is Finally Discontinuing Their Dial-Up Internet Service

You don't have any more mail.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AOL Will Stop Offering Dial-up Internet Service After More Than 30 Years In Business
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

AOL is waving the white flag to WiFi. The online provider has announced it will no longer offer dial-up internet service.

As per The New York Times, the company synonymous with how our country surfed the world wide web in the 1990s is dropping their signature offering. Last week, America Online announced that it will cut dial-up service in the coming weeks. “AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans,” a statement published on their website reads. “As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.”

Related Stories

While the majority of the world has gone either wireless or broadband, the United States Census reports that about 160,000 households still connect via dial-up. This is yet another sign that the once mega popular brand has aged like milk. Back in 2017, AOL shut down their messaging platform AIM. Since then, the company has been sold several times and it is now owned by a private equity firm who also owns Yahoo. 

You can relive the AOL dial-up experience below. 

AOL Is Finally Discontinuing Their Dial-Up Internet Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

Celebrity

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

10 Items
News

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Celebrity

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

TV One Shortcuts | Unsung Deborah Cox
2:35
Entertainment

TV One Shortcuts | Unsung Deborah Cox

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close