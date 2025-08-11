Fort Worth Ends DEI Programs To Protect Federal Funding 

Source: Wong Yu Liang / Getty

Earlier this week, the Fort Worth City Council voted 7-4 to eliminate the city’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

According to CBS News, the funds from the DEI office will be redirected into the new Small Business Development Program. The Fort Worth City Council argued that they had no choice but to shutter their DEI office to comply with federal funding guidelines. The city receives $277 million in federal funds for low-income housing, utilities, and public safety initiatives. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker applauded the decision in a statement.

“The City Council made the right decision today to continue following federal law and to adhere to U.S. Supreme Court precedent to protect nearly $300 million in multi-year grants for our city,” Parker said in her statement. “This was a vote to continue critical services for residents who need them most across our community and for sound financial management within the City of Fort Worth. It was the fiscally responsible and, quite frankly, the only legally viable path forward.”

The Fort Worth City Council said the new Small Business Development Program adheres to federal guidelines and will work with the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Fort Worth Chamber. The city council argued that this new program will allow them to support small businesses from different communities without putting federal funding at risk. The new program will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Fort Worth’s DEI office is only the latest to fall victim to the Trump administration’s anti-DEI crusade. Trump’s anti-DEI executive orders have led to companies, state governments, and universities shutting down their DEI programs. While several cities and state legislatures have ended their DEI departments, the Trump administration is currently facing a lawsuit from the city of Baltimore alleging the anti-DEI executive orders are unconstitutional.

Federal funding has been the primary weapon the Trump administration has used in its war against DEI. The Department of Education has repeatedly frozen funding for university research and K-12 after-school programs due to DEI concerns. The DOE has even launched a “Civil Rights Fraud Initiative” dedicated solely to investigating schools they believe aren’t adhering to the anti-DEI mandate.

Recently, the Trump administration reached deals with Brown and Columbia University, restoring their federal funding after they agreed to shutter their DEI programs and report their admissions data.

As for businesses, their anti-DEI efforts have been met with considerable consumer pushback. Several consumer boycotts have been launched against Target after it canceled its DEI programs and effectively walked back from the progressive image it had cultivated over the last decade. The result has been a pronounced sales slump for the retailer, with foot traffic and quarterly earnings trending downward throughout the year.

While these anti-DEI moves are clearly unpopular and result in reputational damage, they come as FCC Chair Brendan Carr has continually weaponized his position to target DEI. Carr has threatened to investigate companies and deny potential acquisitions over DEI initiatives. Despite many businesses falling in line with the Trump administration’s anti-DEI stance, a survey of several high-level executives and legal professionals revealed they believe DEI is a positive for their business and necessary to avoid potential lawsuits.

If one thing has become clear, it’s that few organizations seem to actually want to end their DEI programs, but as long as the Trump administration keeps weaponizing federal funds, they really aren’t left with another choice.

Fort Worth Ends DEI Programs To Protect Federal Funding was originally published on newsone.com