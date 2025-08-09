Toni Braxton Celebrates Her 1-Year Anniversary With Birdman—Her Way

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Toni Braxton just reminded the world she’s living, loving, and doing it her way. Seemingly confirming marriage—and celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Birdman—the R&B legend dropped a single photo on Instagram on August 8 that has everyone talking.

Toni Braxton’s Diamond Gives Main Character Energy

In the shot, her manicured hand clutched a bundle of creamy white calla lilies, her diamond bracelets sparkled, and one huge emerald-cut diamond ring hugged her finger. Yes, the bling was bling-ing.

She captioned the post “Happy Anniversary” and added the classic song from Tony, Toni, Tone for emphasis. The post was the perfect blend of subtle, shady, and stunning—the exact brand of energy fans adore from Toni.

The “Seven Whole Days” singer’s comment section lit up with congratulations, heart emojis and messages. Some were stunned, remembering that in December 2023, Toni publicly shut down marriage rumors with Birdman. At the time, she posted a bold #FakeNews graphic on Instagram, clarifying in the caption, “We are both single.”

Others simply celebrated seeing her in love and living on her own terms.

Toni Braxton & Birdman Go Together Real Bad—They Have For Some Time

According to news sources, Toni and Birdman married quietly on August 8, 2024 (the two began dating in 2016 after years of friendship.)

But separation paperwork, which surfaced this spring, shows that their wedding bliss may not have lasted long.

But the divorce filing was reportedly dismissed in January 2025, and the celebrity couple has largely kept their relationship private since. Now, here we are with Toni’s anniversary post. Whew!

Celebrity gossip mills, blogs, and social media chats have lit up with opinions amid all the legal back-and-forth and juicy reporting. Toni’s post quietly shuts all of that down—and we love that for her. Yes, Sis!

Toni has always lived at the intersection of grown and sultry—the sheer gowns, the curvy silhouette, the glam that says “timeless, not trying.” This post taps that same energy.

It’s romance without spectacle, confirmation without commentary. In a world where some overshare, Toni reminds us that you can protect your peace and post your joy.

