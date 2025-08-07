Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly has aspirations to return to music after his time in jail comes to a close.

The disgraced music mogul awaits his sentencing after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, but still faces up to 20 years in prison.

Combs’ lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, talked to CBS News for his first network interview since Diddy’s trial, where he discussed the Bad Boy founder’s future goals. According to Agnifilo, Diddy told him “he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden.”

When asked about what the producer wants the public to know while he’s behind bars, Agnifilo said that Combs has been reflecting on “the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself.”

“I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children,” he explained. “He wants to take care of his mother. I think he’s someone who’s always going to strive to do something, you know, exceptional and probably demanding and challenging.”

“But I think the most demanding and challenging thing in front of him right now is to get back with his kids and get back with his mother, and the people who love him and miss him,” Agnifilo concluded.

Another attorney for Combs, Nicole Westmoreland, told CNN that the defense team “had conversations in reference to a pardon” with the Trump administration. But, during his interview with CBS News, Agnifilo clarified: “I have nothing to do with a possible pardon.”

“I have had conversations with nobody,” Agnifilo explained. “I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

He went on to say he hasn’t discussed it with Combs either, except to tell him what’s in the news.

“He says, ‘Go tell him (Mr. Trump) that I need a pardon,'” Agnofilo said. “‘Go tell him I deserve a pardon.’ That’s what he said.”

Agnifilo insisted that for right now, he’s focused on getting his client “a good sentence.”

