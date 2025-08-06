Charlamagne Tha God Claps Back At Donald Trump, Who Called Him A ‘Racist Sleazebag’

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to President Donald Trump, who called the Breakfast Club host a “racist sleazebag” following Charlamagne’s recent sit-down with Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on her Fox News program, My View with Lara Trump.

As we previously reported, during the episode, Charlamagne, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, discussed the MAGA world crash out over the White House’s handling (or non-handling) of the infamous files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and how, if the Republican Party were smart (which it is not), it could use the Epstein issue to “take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.” (I mean, he’s seriously underestimating what a dedicated bunch of cultists Trump’s followers are, but whatever.)

Trump, of course, got very upset about what Charlamagne had to say, and he responded by continuing his practice of lowering the bar for presidential decorum by being the only commander in chief who would feel it necessary to stay up to the wee hours of the morning ranting on social media about what a radio host had to say about him.

Trump predictably responded by calling Charlamagne a “Low IQ individual,” because that’s generally Trump’s go-to insult, specifically, for Black people whom he doesn’t like (*gestures widely towards generally all Black people who aren’t MAGA-fied shuckers and jivers*). Trump also called the 47-year-old “racist” because that’s what the president calls all Black people who oppose him without even bothering to elaborate on what any of them have done to be labeled as such.

Anyway, during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne named Trump the “Donkey of the Day” over his unhinged show of comedic insecurity, saying that the president sould be “focused” on more important issues. He also shrugged off all of Trump’s insults with a little self-deprecating humor and a general IDGAF attitude about literally anything Trump has to say about him.

“Now, the personal insults, I don’t care. He called me a sleazebag. I looked up the definition of sleazebag, says it’s a disgusting or despicable person, depending on who you ask, that may apply to me,” Charlamagne said Monday. “OK, I personally prefer friendly neighborhood a-hole, OK? He said, I’m ‘a low-IQ individual,’ I don’t know. I’ve never taken an IQ test. He said, I have ‘no idea what words are coming out of — coming out of’ my ‘mouth.’ Absolutely true. OK, I’ve been surprising myself my whole life.”

“He called me a racist,” he continued. “I didn’t mention race, not one time on Lara Trump. I didn’t bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism and Black history.

“President Trump, don’t worry about Lenard, OK, don’t worry about Charlamagne Tha God,” he concluded. “I know something I said hit a nerve and rattled you a little bit, but I don’t want you rattled. I am an American. I don’t care who’s in the White House. I want America to succeed. But I need you focused, and right now you’re not focused.”

Mind you, last year, Lara Trump made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, during which she sat there with a straight face and told Charlamagne and the other hosts she had “never seen” him “say a racist thing” during her entire time knowing him. When the hosts gave her a collective side-eye, she even asked for examples of Trump’s racism, only to resort to gaslighting and deflecting whenever she was given the examples she asked for.

In truth, while Trump is never able to cite a single unambiguous reason to call a Black person racist, examples of Trump’s racism and racist polices are virtually limitless. But, beyond that, Trump is a 79-year-old toddler and an emperor who can’t stand that so many people can see he has no clothes. That’s why he throws a temper tantrum anytime anyone of note has anything but blind praise for him. He’s a sad, small and pathetic man, and his abysmal presidency never fails to reflect that.

See social media's response to the back-and-forth below.

