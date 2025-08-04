Back Booed Up: Eva Marcille Doubles Down On Mike Sterling Block Spin After Filing For Divorce

Eva Marcille is making it clear that she is, indeed, back with her hubby Mike Sterling after previously filing for divorce.

As previously reported, the former America’s Next Top Model winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate soft-launched a reconciliation with her politician beau during this year’s ESSENCE festival, but it seems she’s making sure there’s no doubt that the two are back together.

Now, over the past week, Marcille has been posting the two at home with their beautiful children and has been glowing about her “baby,” Mike Sterling.

The pair finalized their divorce back in 2023; however, they clearly have decided to spin the block and be a family again.

At the time of their decision to part ways, the model cited irreconcilable differences and revealed to PEOPLE that the pair would be focusing on raising their two children—Michael, Jr., 7, and Maverick, 5—as well as her daughter she shares with ex Kevin McCall, Marley, who Sterling adopted as his own following their marriage in 2019.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told PEOPLE at the time. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Though they didn’t share details of what led to their original decision to split, Michael Sterling shared his determination to keep his family intact.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” Page Six reported. “I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.” Sterling ended his statement saying, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

Mission accomplished, Mike! Wishing the Sterlings all the best!

