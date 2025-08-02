Lauren Speed-Hamilton Is Glowing, Growing & Expecting a Baby Boy, And The Reveal Was Too Cute

Source: Derek White / Getty

Lauren Speed-Hamilton just gave us the sweetest surprise—and the girls (and the group chats) are rejoicing. The Love Is Blind fave, who met her husband Cameron on season one of the hit Netflix series, is having a baby boy!

(The couple first announced they were pregnant in late May).

Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Her Hubby Cameron Are Expecting A Boy

The couple broke the big news with the kind of creativity we’ve come to expect from the Hamiltons: a joyful, vintage-inspired Instagram video styled like an old-school newspaper drop. The headline?

“Extra! Extra! It’s a boy! A little prince is on the way, coming to a crib near you.”

Cue the blue smoke. Cue the excitement. It was giving thoughtful, heartfelt, and totally on-brand.

Living Her Best Baby Bump Life, Lauren Slays On A Gorgeous Babymoon Vacay

Right before the baby news dropped, Lauren and Cameron took a dreamy babymoon that felt like something out of a travel Pinterest board. Lauren shared stunning photos from the trip, and every single one screamed soft luxury.

In one set, she’s serving red bikini realness with hip-length microbraids, her melanin glowing, bump on full display.

“Everything’s glowing…and growing 🌺😂🤰🏾 Learning to love my body in every stage,” the Atlanta influencer wrote on Instagram.

She didn’t stop at swimwear either. For a beachy date night, she turned heads in a hot pink ruched dress that hugged her bump and made her melanin pop. Whether she was barefoot by the ocean or poolside sipping fruity drinks with her man, the vibe was crystal clear: Lauren is living her best mama-to-be life.

Lauren Gushes At Meeting Tina Knowles, Says She Can’t Wait To Show Pics To Baby Hamilton

But Lauren’s glam didn’t stop there. She also made waves when she popped out at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

She donned a slinky, earth-toned mesh jumpsuit with a matching cowboy hat and brown bandana. As if that wasn’t iconic enough, Mama Tina Knowles herself was caught on camera rubbing Lauren’s belly.

“Yaaass @mstinaknowles give our baby that superstar energy,” Lauren recalled her experience.

Behind all the fashion, fun, and fab photos is a deeper journey that so many women will relate to. In a heartfelt interview with People, Lauren shared that she and Cameron had been trying to conceive for four years.

“I fell to my knees and cried,” Lauren told People about finally hearing that she was pregnant. Cameron was just as overwhelmed.

Now, after the wait, the trials, and the tears, Lauren is in her element, loving her body, and now expecting a baby boy. We can’t stop smiling—and rooting for this reality TV couple.

Here’s to new beginnings, answered prayers, and baby boy blessings.

