Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week

No one is having a worse week than Shannon Sharpe who went from losing his cushy ESPN gig to facing a $20 million lawsuit from a woman who claims he and his Nightcap co-host, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, pushed a false narrative about her following a viral moment at a Usher concert.

According to The U.S. Sun, the woman, Jimalita Tillman, is suing Sharpe, Johnson, and the podcast’s production company Shay Shay Media for “false and defamatory statements” suggesting that she was married and her husband was filing for divorce because of her participation in Usher’s spicy audience experience.

In the complaint, she explained she was not married at the time of the viral moment and that the defendants’ false narratives were shared across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, despite her “clear and public refutation of the false narrative.”

Tillman, who works as a Global Director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center, said that she went on national media shows to fight back against the allegations from the Nightcap hosts that she was a married woman.

Despite numerous attempts to contact the defendants to request the removal of the false narrative, the requests were disregarded, she wrote, claiming that the false statements have caused “significant harm” to her character and reputation.

Tillman is seeking $20 million in damages and has been in communication with the legal team of Shay Shay media, which is “looking to resolve this matter quickly,” per The U.S. Sun.

