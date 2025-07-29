One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet

Celebrity

Destiny's Child's Surprise Reunion Shatters Social Media

Published on July 29, 2025

Destiny's Child x Cowboy Carter Tour

Source: Julian Dakdouk

Social media is STILL buzzing over Destiny’s Child‘s surprise reunion during the star-studded Cowboy Carter Tour finale which served as a fairytale ending to one of the most successful Tours of all-time.

In the now-iconic Tour’s biggest surprise, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé to perform beloved classics, including their 2001 anthem “Bootylicious” and 2005 smash hit “Lose My Breath” for a deafening crowd in Las Vegas.

Rowland and Williams even participated in Beyoncé’s Renaissance era-favorite “Mute Challenge” in a viral moment where Kelly playfully told the cheering crowd to ‘shut up’ with a wink and her signature smile.

The star power extended to the audience, with Hollywood’s biggest names swarming Las Vegas for Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter concert.

Beyoncé’s core inner-circle, including her husband, Jay-Z, mom, Tina Knowles, and dad, Mathew Knowles, were among those present.

Other A-list attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

With the last of 32 sold out stadium concerts across the U.S. and Europe, Beyoncé became the first woman and first US act in history to have two separate tours gross over $400 million.

What was your reaction to the surprise Destiny’s Child reunion? Would you want a new album or Tour? Tell us down below and peep the internet hysteria over the surprise DC reunion on the flip.

