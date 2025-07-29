Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Ashanti and Nelly are in their softest, happiest chapter yet – and now, they’re celebrating a major milestone: their son KK’s very first birthday.

The loving parents – who are the culture’s standard for ‘spin-the-block’ couples – hosted a playful, joy-filled birthday bash for baby Kareem Kenkaide Haynes on July 19 in Long Island, New York. And if you’ve been following Ashanti and Nelly, you know they love to celebrate (and share) big moments and milestones.

So, it’s no surprise that the party was cute, creative, and full of surprise moments. New exclusive pictures just dropped on People magazine.

Ashanti & Nelly Throw The Sweetest Car-Themed First Birthday Party For Baby KK

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Ashanti showed up glowing in a white graphic tee that read “MOM” in big blue bubble letters, complete with a cartoon of baby KK printed underneath. The R&B princess paired her top with high-rise denim shorts with rhinestone fringe, oversized hoops, and layered necklaces. She topped off her fashion look a sleek ponytail and natural glam makeup.

Nelly kept it casual in a matching “DAD” tee and distressed denim shorts. KK wore his own custom baby version of the t-shirt – and looked adorable.

If there’s one thing these reality TV stars love, it’s a color-coordinated family activity.

KK Turns One With Kunda & Friends, Hip Hop Legends, & Lamborghini’s

The event was themed around Kunda & Friends, a beloved animated series. There were life-size cartoon cutouts, blue and yellow balloons, a bounce house, and a racetrack with tiny toy cars all branded with the phrase “KK Turns One.”

According to People, baby KK made an entrance in a miniature white Lamborghini, wearing tiny sunglasses and a crown. The toddler was smiling, waving, and taking it all in—celebrity baby behavior activated.

And yes, there were famous guests. LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith, singer Lloyd, and Louisa Kiwana Olafuyi, the co-creator of Kunda & Friends, joined the fancy toddler soiree.

Guests were treated to delicious eats from Evelyn’s Kitchen and Cuts & Slices, plus desserts by Toni’s Minis and Hanoli Cakes NY. Hot Wheels gift bags made sure every kid left smiling.

See pics shared with People magazine below.

Ahead of the official party, Ashanti shared a short video from a private pre-turnup moment on Instagram, captioning it: “omg I was crying this morning… 😩😢🥹I’m still debating what I’m posting for his birthday. Lol”

It was subtle but full of emotion – clearly, the new mom is soaking in every second of this new chapter.

Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com