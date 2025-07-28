Former OWN Star Melody Shari Moderates ‘The Childcare Cartel’ Panel

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

After nine seasons, former Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari officially exited the series and has since moved on to bigger and better things. On Wednesday, July 23, in Atlanta, Shari moderated a panel at the screening of the upcoming reality series The Childcare Cartel, executive produced by Sherri J. White, who also stars int he series.

The event, held at MODE x Studio, was a lavish soirée with decor provided by The Bella Xperience. Over 100 attendees, including notable names of Atlanta’s elite, were on hand to network and get a never-before-seen sneak peek of the The Childcare Cartel docuseries. The entire cast of the series was also on hand, including White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer, Sydney Jordan, Phyllis White, Martika Burke and Laconte Johnson.

“Set in the high-stakes world of Atlanta’s booming daycare business, the one-of-a-kind reality docuseries dived into their professional rivalries, personal relationships, and the drama that comes with juggling ambition, success, and family life,” the synopsis of the series reads.

“Whether they’re expanding empires, navigating betrayals, or forming powerful alliances, these women won’t stop at nothing to claim the crown as top childcare tycoons,” the description concluded.

Freddy O

While there is currently no network home for the show, those involved say they are confident that the event sparked enough interest to sell the show to an appropriate platform.

“My heart is so full seeing everyone’s excitement for The Childcare Cartel,” White said at the preview screening event.

“As the owner of three daycare centers in the city of Atlanta, it has been my pleasure to create a cultural shift and bring together a group of like-minded women with the vision to emerge in the childcare industry and build a legacy that will disrupt the status quo and inspire generations to come,” she said.

Expressing the sentiments of Shari and White, those who saw the preview of the series said that The Childcare Cartel has a “mix of ambition, entertainment, and sisterhood, that showcased women in a new positive light, changing the narratives of black women in television, where building a legacy means everything, and only the strong survive.”

Former OWN Star Melody Shari Moderates ‘The Childcare Cartel’ Panel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com