POWER PLAYS: She Did That. And The NY Liberty Celebrate Black Women In Sports For Black Business Month

This August, She Did That. is bringing its signature mix of celebration, culture, and community to the heart of Brooklyn, and it’s doing so alongside one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA. In honor of Black Business Month, the trailblazing platform founded by Renae Bluitt is partnering with the New York Liberty to host two impactful events at Barclays Center that honor the influence of Black women across sports, entrepreneurship, and style.

The first event, POWER PLAYS: A Conversation with Women Changing the Game, takes place on Tuesday, August 26. This dynamic panel will spotlight a lineup of powerhouse women who are shaping the sports industry from behind the scenes. Think marketing execs, creative strategists, stylists, and storytellers, the women who may not always be court side, but whose presence is felt across every play. The conversation is set to dive into the ways Black women are innovating in sports culture and redefining what leadership looks like in spaces that have long been male-dominated.

Two days later, on Thursday, August 28, the collaboration continues with a vibrant celebration of Caribbean heritage and entrepreneurship. During the New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics game, She Did That. will host a Caribbean Market inside Barclays Center, spotlighting 10 women-owned brands that represent the boldness, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Caribbean. Fans will have the opportunity to shop and support these businesses while enjoying the energy and excitement of a live WNBA game.

“Black women are shaping culture in every arena, from entrepreneurship to sports to style, and we’re thrilled to partner with the New York Liberty to celebrate and elevate their contributions,” says Renae Bluitt, She Did That. founder. “With POWER PLAYS and the Caribbean Market, we’re honoring women who are creating legacies both on and off the court.”

Both events are more than just a celebration of Black Business Month, they’re a powerful reminder of what happens when visibility meets opportunity, and when platforms are used to elevate the voices that deserve to be heard.

Whether you’re a basketball fan, a champion for small businesses, or someone who simply loves being in spaces where Black women shine, this is a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Click here to grab your tickets!

