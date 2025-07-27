Beyoncé Is Booked, Busy, & Still Unbothered As Trump Tries To Come For Her About Previous Harris Campaign Involvement

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Beyoncé is booked, busy, blessed – and unbothered – despite what President Donald Trump has to say.

After shutting down arenas across the globe with her Cowboy Carter tour – serving country glamour, riding high on chart-topping success, and rocking custom fits – Beyoncé is clearly that girl. So when the president started posting about the megastar being paid $11 million by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, the internet did what it always does when folks come for Bey: it got in formation.

In this case, CNN did a fact check.

According to CNN (and other sources), there is zero evidence that Beyoncé received any such payment. What the campaign previously reported was a $165,000 expense to Beyoncé’s production company for event production services tied to the rally. That’s a far cry from an illegal endorsement check.

But the president is adamant about the inflated figure. “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election,” he wrote online on July 26. He also added that “the Democrats” allegedly “admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT.” He also alleged the campaign paid Oprah and Al Sharpton as well.

Although the president’s posts are recent, he has also expressed similar sentiments before. No receipts, however, were offered either time.

According to CNN, the president vaguely said in a previous interview, “Somebody just showed me something.”

Beyoncé Is Too Booked & Busy Breaking Records To Address Trump’s Allegations

And if this all sounds familiar, it might be because Tina Knowles already addressed this last year. In November 2024, Mama Tina took to Instagram to shut the whole rumor down. She called it a “lie,” sharing that Instagram flagged the post as false information. Beyoncé’s own rep told PolitiFact that the claim was “beyond ridiculous” around the same time.

So why are we still talking about this in 2025?

Because when you’re Beyoncé, your name stays in headlines—even when you’re just minding your multibillion-dollar business. And let’s be honest, she’s probably too busy collecting tour stamps on her passport and breaking records to be concerned.

Between her Cowboy Carter takeover, her Cécred haircare expansion into Sephora, her campaign with Levi’s, her expanding liquor brand, and her forever superstar daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, Beyoncé is operating on a different level.

And while political drama tries to make a moment, Queen Bey remains exactly who she’s always been: that girl.

