ICYMI: Serayah & Joey Bada$$ Are Engaged

New baby. New ring. Same soft energy. Serayah McNeill just dropped a bombshell photo carousel on Instagram, and announced she’s a whole fiancée.

This past week, the singer and actress casually dropped a life update that has fans gagging. Between pictures of her surrounded by flowers and her new baby, to a close-up of her new engagement ring from boyfriend Joey Bada$$, Serayah is entering a new post-mommy, engaged era, and we are here for it.

“My fiancé has held it DOWN, you hear me!” she wrote on the post. “Through and through… I’m so grateful.”

Serayah’s “life lately” update comes after major changes for the bombshell beauty. Her post chronicles a full spectrum of recent moments. Pics include Serayah holding her newborn close in a serene mirror selfie, being showered with roses and fine jewelry, stepping out for some well-earned time with friends, and sharing a warm embrace with Joey.

But what truly had the girls gagged was her quiet engagement ring flex. With a close-up image of her diamond-encrusted hand, Serayah is letting the girls know she’s not just someone’s mama now, she’s a whole fiancée.

Serayah Is In Her Post-Mommy Era And Loving It – And Is Ready For The Next Chapter

The Empire actress’ caption reflects the changes in her life. Serayah is in a space of gratitude, growth, and love.

“2 months postpartum.. Wowww, where do I begin?” she started.

Serayah continued to thank friends and family and admitted to feeling shocked about being a mother. “This is the greatest accomplishment of my life thus far. I thank the Most High and I continue to pray over my growing family every day,” she wrote.

She added, “This is a journey, a process, and although it’s beautiful, it ain’t easy. It takes a village! One thing I’ve learned this year is to let go and let God, to be able to release and receive, to submit to the will and have faith it’ll all be alright. My fiancé has held it DOWN you hear me! Through and through that’s a good man, Savannah… nah but frfr I’m so grateful. I know I haven’t been as present on socials, I’ve just been living y’all. LOVE.”

From becoming a first-time mom to now celebrating her engagement, Serayah is booked, busy, and blessed. Congrats to Serayah and Joey!

