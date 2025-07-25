Drake and Central Cee Team Up Again For Standalone Track “Which One”

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Drake and Central Cee have just released their new single, “Which One,” and it’s already sounding like a hit for the summer.

The song was first rumored to be on Central Cee’s debut album “Can’t Rush Greatness”, which dropped earlier this year, but they decided to hold it back and drop it on its own. That move makes sense “Which One” stands out as a strong track with a vibe of its own.

This is the second official time Drake and Central Cee have teamed up, following their “On The Radar Freestyle” in 2023. That freestyle was raw and spontaneous, but this new track feels more planned, polished, and ready for the charts.

Drizzy has been in album mode lately, spending a lot of time in the studio and teasing fans about what’s coming next. On this track, he sounds sharp and locked in, mixing his usual smooth flow with some clever lines. Central Cee holds his own too, bringing his signature UK drill style and energy to the song.

“Which One” shows how well the two artists work together. It’s catchy, well-produced, and easy to play on repeat. Fans from both sides of the world are already calling it one of their best collaborations so far. With Drake deep in album mode and Central Cee riding high off his debut, this could be just the beginning.

