I Tried This Viral Y2K-Inspired Hairstyle Trend for My Birthday

When it comes to a new hairstyle, I’mma have it.

The moment my TikTok For You Page was showing nothing but one particular style, I knew the weather gods had spoken. Braids in the front with curls in the back. It seems so simple and we’ve seen so many variations of it but it just hit different this summer. Maybe because this can’t be the same heat I grew up enjoying. The global warming of it all is really getting to me.

For my birthday this summer, I wanted an easy, protective, and somewhat sweat-proof hairstyle. I decided to try a viral Y2K-inspired look and knew a half wig would be the perfect solution for the curly hair in the back, as I’d seen other women on social media using them. With no hesitation, I reached out to Unice Wigs to help me achieve the style.

The Half Wig Way

I received their EasiContour V Part Wig, which is a beginner-friendly, kinky curly, glueless, protective style, 100% human hair wig with 180% density.

Key features include:

Hairline: Appears natural, giving the impression of a real scalp.

Hair Color: Natural Black.

Natural Black. Wig Cap Size: Adjustable from 18″ to 24″.

Adjustable from 18″ to 24″. Lace Material: Upgraded V Part.

Upgraded V Part. Lifespan: Designed to last 12+ months with proper care.

Designed to last 12+ months with proper care. Installation: Can be installed using built-in clips, a drawstring, or the crochet method.

The Stylist’s Review

Even though I probably could have installed the wig myself, I love going to the salon so I booked an appointment with my stylist, Jasmine Peete, who is always down for my hair shenanigans. Also, a good shampoo is always better in the hands of a trained professional.

Jasmine’s review: “The curls are full, bouncy, and give that natural curly voluminous look. It’s also really lightweight, breathable, and super beginner-friendly — no lace, no glue, just throw it on and go. I think it’s definitely a staple wig to have in your arsenal.”

The Memphis-based stylist also shared that one con is that the wig does come with combs and clips because it’s really meant to cover more of the head. When trying to achieve this style, it can be hard to hide some of the clips. It also may prevent the wig from fitting snug on the head as well.

Above all, the pro outweighs the con because she named that “it’s versatile because you can do it like this or leave out some hair at the top and blend it with your natural hair to give you a twist out look!”

We both agree that it’s so nostalgic and cute but can be grown and sexy at the same time.

The “braids in the front, curls in the back” hairstyle is a nostalgic Y2K-era staple that became a cultural phenomenon in the late 1990s and early 2000s—especially among Black and Latina communities.

Cultural Roots and Early Influence

The style draws from a long tradition of protective hairstyles in the Black community—such as cornrows, flat twists, and finger waves—while adding a contemporary, fashion-forward edge with loose curls in the back.

In the 1990s, styles like box braids and French rolls dominated, and by the early 2000s, the beauty standard shifted to more hybrid looks. This style blended the neatness and structure of front braids with the volume and freedom of curls.

Y2K Era Popularity

This style became a go-to for school dances, birthdays, and music video appearances. It was commonly requested at local salons—especially for special events. Think: Alicia Keys, Christina Milian, Ashanti, and Brandy.

I can remember seeing this look featured on salon hairstyle posters, magazine pages, and even in beauty supply stores styling books. It was peak “fly girl” energy.

The Look

Front: Cornrows, flat twists, zig-zag parts, or micro-braids directed toward the crown or sides.

Back: Voluminous spiral curls, flexi-rod curls, or synthetic curls (like human hair blend tracks or drawstring ponytails) to add bounce and drama.

Add-ons: Often accessorized with gold hair cuffs, butterfly clips, colored elastics, or decorative beads.

Why It Mattered

It was a way for young women to express individuality and showcase Black beauty in a time when mainstream media still limited visibility. The style was a budget-friendly glam option—you didn’t need a full install or a trip to a celebrity stylist. Just a few braids in the front, a drawstring ponytail or some flexi rods in the back, and you were good to go. With mothers, aunties, and friends doing each other’s hair, this style encouraged a communal and creative approach to beauty.

