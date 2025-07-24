The Wilson Family Just Kicked Off The NFL Season Giving Us The Timeline Cleanse We Didn’t Know We Needed

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Whenever the Wilsons pop up on our feed, it’s a breath of fresh air. And today, our timelines got a much-needed reset thanks to new pictures of Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids showing out at the start of the New York Giants NFL season.

The Giants’ official Instagram page dropped several heart-melting moments from training kickoff day, featuring the whole Wilson crew – Future, Sienna, Win, and baby Amora Princess.

Ciara, Russell, & The Entire Wilson Family Officially Kick Off The NFL Season During The Giants Opening Training Day

In photos, Russell is seen laughing and hugging his kids on the field, rocking a red practice jersey with his signature No. 3. Ciara and the kids wore custom blue Giants jerseys with “Wilson” on the back.

Ciara kept it cool and casual in cut-off denim shorts, a diamond Cuban chain, and sleek black shades while holding baby Amora in matching sneakers. The kids wore blue and white sneakers, athletic shorts, and smiles that could melt the turf.

It was the perfect NFL-meets-family moment, and we’re still not over it.

Did Someone Say Timeline Cleanse? Win Harrison Celebrates His 5th Birthday With Dad Russell, Mom Ciara, & The NY Giants

What was even more special about the opening training day? July 23 marked Win Harrison’s fifth birthday. In a video shared online, Russell sweetly says, “Happy birthday five-year-old,” just before the kids take off sprinting into his arms.

We’re not crying, you are!

Russell and Ciara—married since 2016—have always made Black love and family look joyful, strong, and fly. They do not play with their family or each other, supporting several major moments. The singer previously celebrated Russell’s move to the Giants on her Instagram Stories, posting a pic of MetLife Stadium and writing, “Been here before… can’t wait to do it again.”

The adorable picture drop comes during a busy season for the Wilsons. Not only are they gearing up for football, but Ciara is dropping her highly anticipated album, Ci Ci, in mid-August.

The Wilsons stay booked, blessed, and busy. From their courtside love story to the sidelines at MetLife Stadium, this Wilson family NFL season debut reminded us why we root for them every time.

The Wilson Family Just Kicked Off The NFL Season Giving Us The Timeline Cleanse We Didn’t Know We Needed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com