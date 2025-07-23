Oui Oui Love To See It: Candace Owens Sunkenly Sued By French President For Repeatedly Claiming France’s First Lady Is ‘In Fact A Man’

S’il vous plaît, sunken sis!

Here’s a question that I’m sure has already been asked millions of times, but is worth asking again:

WTF is wrong with Candace Owens?

Source: Jason Davis/ NurPhoto

There are only a few Sunken Place residents that I can think of — maybe Jason Whitlock, Clarence Thomas, Sage Steele, and RGIII — who routinely go out of their way to be loud and wrong about virtually everything while being self-loathing mouthpieces for alt-right nonsense the way Owens does.

Well, this time, Auntie Ruckus may have stepped too far in it, as Owens is being sued by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, whom she has repeatedly claimed is “in fact a man.”

S’il vous plaît!

From Bloomberg Law:

The 219-page lawsuit, filed by the Macrons in Delaware, assails Owens for her baseless conspiracy theories about them, particularly Brigitte, who was portrayed on the eight-part podcast “Becoming Brigitte” as a secret trans woman and a blood relative of her husband. Owens made up the “grotesque narrative,” then exploited the attention to grow her “frenzied fan base,” according to the court complaint, which connects the case to her long history of peddling disinformation, including by minimizing the Holocaust. The “campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies,” has led to “relentless bullying on a worldwide scale,” the suit says. “Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.” Owens, who has also said President Macron is a CIA operative, linked her claims about the Macrons to her wider-ranging conspiracy theory that “the world is being run by a gang of Satanic pedophiles masquerading as Jewish people,” according to the legal filing.

If only Owens’ edges would stick as well as she is stuck on stupid.

One would almost think Owens would know better, considering she recently came to glory on her cult leader, President Donald Trump, being an incompetent moron, whom she is now “embarrassed” to have ever supported. But here she is being an anti-trans bigot, running around with the rest of the MAGA children, pointing at any woman they perceive as masculine and saying, “OOOOOH, you a MAN!”

Imagine facing a defamation suit filed by a world leader because you’ve finally taken pandering for a seat at the white Christian nationalist table too far.

Of course, if you let Candace tell it, the lawsuit isn’t about wilful defamation, it’s about “a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist.” (The word “journalist” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here.)

“Candace Owens is not shutting up,” a spokesperson for Owens in a statement to Bloomberg Law. “Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It’s America.”

Welp, at least that spokesperson perfectly embodied Owens’ tendency to show off how little she knows about literally everything.

In America, the First Amendment doesn’t protect journalists against defamation, slander, or libel lawsuits. Most media outlets have a whole legal department for this reason.

If Brigitte decided she didn’t want to dignify anti-trans bigotry and childish nonsense by sitting down for an interview with Owens so the so-called “journalist” can grill her on whether she was born male, that’s her business. And declining to do so doesn’t give Owens the go-ahead to spread demeaning and juvenile rumors and misinformation about her. That’s not how free speech works, and any so-called journalist should know that.

Brigitte Macron is a woman. Even if she were a transwoman, which she’s not, she’d still be a woman, and it would still be none of Candace Owens’ sista-sambo-a** business.

Seriously, what is wrong with her?

