5 Times Tyson Beckford Reminded Us He’s One Of The Original 90s Heartthrobs

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Tyson Beckford is the epitome of the term “90s fine. Upon his entrance into the modeling world, Beckford quickly became the face of male modeling and cemented his place as a heartthrob for the ages. From walking high fashion runways and fronting brand campaigns, to venturing into acting and reality TV, he has maintained his decades-long career with ease…and looked damn good while doing it.

As he currently stars in the Peacock dating competition reality series Kings Court, we decided to take a quick trip down memory lane to refresh your memory in case you forgot that Tyson Beckford has always been HIM!

King’s Court

Tyson Beckford is looking for love. He is the star of Peacock TV’s latest celebrity dating show King’s Court. Alongside NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil,” the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo supermodel are courting women in hopes of finding their leading lady. Beckford has been an open book along the press run for the series, revealing details about his personal life we’ve never heard before. In a juicy Breakfast Club interview, Beckford opened up about a fight outside Bad Boy and a longlasting beef with Diddy.

“I could have saved the world a whole lot of trouble and took him out back then,” he said of Diddy. “But then where would I be?” When asked if he’s reconciled with Diddy since the incident, Beckford responded, “I ain’t seen the man in years… but yeah, he know — don’t mess with me,” he added.

The tea has spilleth.

In His Early Runway Days

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The face card has never declined and during his early days walking the runway for some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry, Beckford proved that he could be fully covered from head to toe, but his good looks would always steal the spotlight effortlessly.

Gracing the Red Carpet

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Although he was well-known for his chocolate bald head, Beckford entered the scene with a head full of hair. He’s fine either way and this throwback red carpet look proves it.

Showing Off That Six-Pack

Source: Matthew Peyton / Getty

While his face has instantly melted hearts, let’s not forget that Beckford’s body is also tea. In addition to showing it off on the runway, some of his most memorable photos feature him with his chiseled physique on full display — and many have drooled because of it.

2025 & Still Fine

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

It should really come as no surprise considering what he has been working with for over 30 years — but in the year of our Lord 2025, Tyson Beckford is still just as fine now as he was during the Clinton administration. Among the celebrities attending this year’s Met Gala, Beckford showed up in a white tux perfectly embodying the theme.

