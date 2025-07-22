Can’t Cancel Christmas: ‘Power’ Prequel ‘Origins’ Gets 18-Episode Order At STARZ, ‘Raising Kanan’s’ MeKai Curtis Joining Cast

STARZ is spinning the block and stepping back in time by showcasing the bold beginnings of the Power Universe.

After years of fan theories, flashbacks, and early announcements, STARZ has greenlit Power: Origins, an 18-episode prequel series focused on Tommy and Ghost’s early days before Truth Nightclub, betrayal, and bloody finales.

Described as a “fun, rambunctious” look at their rise, Power: Origins will follow James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tommy Egan as young, wild, and way too ambitious up-and-comers, navigating New York’s underworld with big plans and even bigger problems. Not even that, but an official press release reports that MeKai Curtis is set to reprise his Power Book III: Raising Kanan role.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer and executive producer in a statement. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Kathryn Busby, STARZ’s President of Original Programming, also made it clear this one’s for the day-ones.

“Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

Power: Origins marks the fourth spin-off in the ever-expanding Power Universe, joining Power Book II: Ghost (which just wrapped its final season in 2024), Raising Kanan (returning for a fifth and final season), and Power Book IV: Force (set to close out this fall). The crew behind the camera remains stacked: Courtney A. Kemp returns as executive producer through End of Episode, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (G-Unit Film and Television), Mark Canton (Canton Entertainment), Pete Chatmon, and Chris Selak. Lionsgate Television is producing for STARZ.

