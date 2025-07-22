Deion Sanders Says He’ll Return To Colorado After Health Scare But He’s “Still Going Through Something”

Source: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

While Colorado Buffaloes football coach and Hall of Fame legend Deion Sanders says he will return to Colorado later this month, he’s been slowed by an undisclosed health issue for much of the summer. He remains at his Canton, Texas, compound for now, saying in a recent video that he’s “still going through something,” and not “all the way recovered.”

Sanders appears in a video shot by his son Deion Jr., sitting in a cold tub and “run-walking” on a hike around his expansive home with his youngest daughter, Shelomi.

In the video, a noticeably thinner Sanders, who says he’s lost at least 15 pounds in his latest health ordeal, gets into a cold tub with Shelomi, who doesn’t respond to the freezing temps. Sanders sits on the side without immersing himself fully, but exits quickly, saying, “It’s cold, God darn it!” and then says, “Good Lord, that was cold.”

Though he does travel to the Los Angeles Coliseum for an event, he returns to his ranch, where he takes a tennis lesson and then walks with Shelomi.

“I did the best I could,” he says.

Sanders has missed some high-profile events over the summer, including Travis Hunter’s May wedding, a Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease event where he was to be the keynote speaker, and Colorado’s summertime high school and youth football camps in June, which his contract stipulates he must attend. But Deion Jr. told Dukesthescoop host Phillip Duke that his father would be returning to Colorado this week. Sanders has also said that people will soon know why he “hadn’t left the house all summer.”

In 2023, Sanders, 57, had his twelfth surgery, the last few to address chronic pain in his left leg and foot. He’d already had two toes removed in a previous operation. Tests showed he had blood clots and chronic vascular disease, which runs in his family.

Sanders did appear at Big 12 media day earlier this month, sparring with a reporter from The Athletic who asked for more specifics about his absence.

“[The] Athletic, sometimes y’all be on that bulljunk,” Sanders told reporter David Ubben. “So, I’m really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I’m not here to talk to you about my health; I’m here to talk about my team.”

Sanders posted a new photo on Monday, showing him fishing with Shelomi.

Sanders will be coaching his first season at the University of Colorado without star two-way player Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman this year, and his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Shilo Sanders.

Hunter is playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shedeur is competing with Joe Flacco for the starting role in Cleveland, and Shilo was an undrafted pickup at safety by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buffaloes finished last season at 9 – 4, but Sanders’ impact has gone well beyond stats. He brought record-breaking revenue to the university in 2024, where they’d previously had a deficit.

In May, Sanders was rewarded with a 5-year, $54 million contract extension.

