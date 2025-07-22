Left Eye’s Original “Creep” Verse Was Cut for Being Too Real

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes was never one to hold back. Known for her bold personality and unapologetic lyrics, the late TLC member brought depth and edge to the group’s biggest hits. But one of her most powerful verses never made it to the final cut. Check out this viral video about Left Eye’s original “Creep” verse inside.

In a resurfaced clip circulating Instagram, fans are discovering that Left Eye originally had a verse on TLC’s 1994 hit “Creep,” and it was far more serious than the rest of the song. In the video, Left Eye explains that her verse dealt directly with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV, a topic rarely addressed in mainstream R&B at the time. While the rest of the group sang about infidelity and retaliation in relationships, Left Eye’s lyrics took a stark turn. She used the opportunity to speak to the real-life consequences of “creeping,” including the risk of catching something you can’t get rid of.

Her original bars included lines like:



“If you’re gonna cheat on your girl, then don’t wrap it up in love / Wrap it up in latex,” a blunt warning that mirrored the rising rates of HIV and STDs in the Black community during the early ’90s.

The label didn’t see the vision. They feared the verse was too heavy and might “ruin the vibe” of the song. Left Eye’s contribution was cut before the final release. Instead, she appeared only in the music video, silently turning away from the camera with her arms crossed while the rest of the group sang on. Her verse was eventually added to the remix.

For fans, the resurfaced video is a reminder of Left Eye’s fearless artistry and the missed opportunity to have a major pop record highlight sexual health. In a time where many artists steered clear of controversial topics, Left Eye’s commitment to education and empowerment through music was ahead of her time.

Her decision to speak out about safe sex and HIV, especially as a young Black woman in the spotlight, would have been a powerful moment in music history. Though the verse never made it to the charts, its message lives on. Fans are once again praising Left Eye for being a voice of truth in an industry that often chose silence.

Check out the viral video from creator DeAndré Upshaw below:

