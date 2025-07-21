‘You Look Happier’: Lupita Nyong’o On Social Media After Sharing Her Fibroids Story

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o is using her voice for something far bigger than the big screen—and she’s talking about something that matters to us all. The Chanel ambassador is taking on fibroids.

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Battle With Fibroids

During the past week, Lupita stood with Members of Congress and did what many Black women may be afraid to: she spoke up about her reproductive health. In an emotional and empowering testimony, Lupita shared her decade-long journey with uterine fibroids, a condition that impacts up to 80 percent of Black women.

She called for urgent investment in better research, treatment, and education, and more action overall.

“I no longer want to remain silent,” she said. “That’s why I’m sharing my personal story for the first time—so we can invest in this research and find early detection and treatment and solutions.”

Backing her mission, lawmakers re-introduced the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroids Research and Education Act. It sets aside $150 million over five years for research, awareness, and better education and training for doctors.

Lupita’s advocacy didn’t stop there. She announced a $200,000 research grant in partnership with the Foundation for Women’s Health to fund the science that could finally deliver less invasive, more effective care for fibroids. For too long, women have had to choose between pain and major surgery. Grants like Lupita’s can lead to real options for more women.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Fibroids Story Is One Many Black Women Share—And Are No Longer Being Quiet About It

The Mind Your Own podcaster’s leadership comes at a time when Black women are demanding more from the medical system—more answers, more support, more respect. “We must reject the normalization of female pain,” she wrote in a powerful Instagram post that has been liked more than 800,000 times. “No more suffering in silence.”

This moment isn’t just about Lupita’s story. Her story resonates with many of us. From heavy bleeding and pelvic pain to missed diagnoses and dismissed symptoms, fibroids have stolen too much of our peace.

Lupita is one of many Black women celebrities who have recently shared their stories. We applaud Lupita and others for continuing to push and bring this topic to the forefront.

