Boosie Stepped Up For Flau’jae Johnson After Her Dad’s Death

Flau’jae Johnson recently shared how much Boosie Badazz has meant to her, especially after losing her father, rapper Camoflauge, when she was just a baby.

Boosie, who was close friends with her dad, stepped in and treated Flau’jae like family. “He’s got a heart of gold. He’ll give you the shirt off his back,” she said. She talked about how Boosie always showed her love and looked out for her, especially when her mom couldn’t do something big. He was there without needing attention or praise, just doing what he felt was right.

When The Shade Room shared a clip of her interview, fans had a lot of good things to say about Boosie. One person wrote, “Say what y’all want about him but he’s a good man with a big heart and he don’t play about the kids.” Another added, “Her father been gone 22 years and we never heard him brag about what he’s been doing.”

Flau’jae’s words gave people a new look at Boosie, not just as a rapper, but as someone who quietly helped raise a child who wasn’t his, simply out of love and loyalty.

Flau’jae Johnson pulled up to the 2025 ESPY Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday night, rocking a shiny silver dress that was a little see-through and had people talking. The LSU basketball star and rapper was one of many big names on the red carpet. Other celebs spotted at the event included Lamar Jackson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Suni Lee, and Russell Wilson. Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the night, keeping the crowd laughing, while Busta Rhymes, Clipse, and Gelo hit the stage with performances.

It was a night full of sports, music, and style, and Flau’jae definitely made her presence known.

