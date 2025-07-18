Jill Scott’s Debut Album Remains Soulful and Authentic 25 Years Later

Source: Marc Fong / other

Today, you don’t have to ask “Who Is Jill Scott?”, because she has defined herself as a staple of modern-day Rhythm & Blues with her harmonious soulfulness in her music, poetry and even gracing the big screen. But, twenty-five years ago, a then 28-year-old Scott took the world by storm with her innovative debut “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol 1.”

The summer of Y2K was in an era that was loud and proud, with releases from Britney Spears, “Oops!… I Did It Again,” and Nelly’s “Country Grammar,” which was the sound of the southern summer. Philly native, Scott, came out in her realm softly, but not in a way that was quiet or inferior– the neo-soul jazziness and poetic lyricism of “Who Is Jill Scott?” redefined soul and womanhood when it came to love and “sister girl” experiences in a way that continues to resonate with listeners all these years later from the “Jilltro” to the very end.

The production of “Who Is Jill Scott?” was by a Touch Of Jazz collective founded by fellow Philly native Jeff Townes, a.k.a. DJ Jazzy Jeff.

While the album offers soulful production and instrumentation, Scott herself doesn’t shy away from the real when it comes to relationships. From raw sensuality and sexuality, to summer Philly romances, to taking “A Long Walk” and euphonious descriptions of “The Way” love feels. Her delivery, along with her spoken word pieces, is natural, sweet and demanding.

The album feels like a map of Black womanhood and romantic relationships, from the fan-favorite songs such as the heartfelt “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” to the reflective “Slowly Surely” that navigates leaving a relationship, and the defensive “Gettin’ In The Way.” Even “Brotha” that often shows the solidarity of standing behind your own, celebrating the Black man. She lifts up their beauty, power even when the world tries to strip it away.

The album is layered not only with melodic grooves, but also real life tales from an artist that throughout her expansive career continues to keep it real. Twenty-five years later, “Who Is Jill Scott?” is still a reflection of authentic experiences– from joy, heartbreak and passion, resonating just as powerfully now as it did back then.

