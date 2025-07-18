KevOnStage Roasts Everyone On Set And Shares His Biggest Failure

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When three comedians walk into a podcast studio, everyone on set gets roasted. Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, stopped by the She Said It First podcast hosted by comedians Jerrilyn Lake (aka IndeskribeaBULL) and Lynee Monae while on his book tour for an unfiltered conversation with jokes, grief, therapy, and more jokes.

Kev takes listeners on a whirlwind ride through his life, career, and the lessons he’s learned along the way, all wrapped in his signature humor and authenticity.

From laugh-out-loud moments to heartfelt reflections, here’s a sneak peek into why this episode is a must-listen.

Key Moments From The Episode

Black Name Olympics

The episode kicks off with an unstoppable energy as the hosts welcome Kev with a church-style intro complete with a side of playful grilling about government names and Southern Black Family traditions. Kev’s infectious humor shines as he leans into the bit, setting the tone for an episode filled with laughter and candid moments.

Therapy, Lemon Drops, and the Evolution of Black Men

Speaking of traditions, Kev has had enough with men saying PAUSE but his defense sounds a little pause-worthy. The whole moment is a hilarious conversation about Black men in therapy, manhood, and doing things we like vs doing things men say they like.

Family Stories with a Twist

One jaw-dropping story that had listeners hooked was about Kev’s brother-in-law, who made the unlikely transition from the streets of Decatur to managing logistics for Kev’s national comedy tour. With humor and heart, Kev reveals how the skills honed in very different “business ventures” translated seamlessly to the world of showbiz—minus, of course, the police chases.

It’s moments like these that highlight Kev’s gift for storytelling, blending humor with a deeper message about growth, redemption, and the power of second chances.

Kev’s Secret Formula To Fighting Internet Trolls

If you’ve spent any time online, you know trolls are an unavoidable part of the internet. Lucky for Kev, dealing with them has become an art form. From forehead jokes to ridiculous comments from people who, as the hosts puts it, “look like a rutabaga,” Kev’s secret formula involves a mix of love, humor, and just enough pettiness to keep things entertaining.

The hosts also chime in with their own troll encounters, making this segment a brutally honest and laugh-out-loud highlight for anyone navigating the internet today.

6-Figure Mistakes

Despite the jokes, Kev’s reflections on faith and failure offer some of the most impactful moments of the episode. Sharing candidly about closing of a business venture that was supposed to become a competitive platform for all things entertainment but turned into a colossal mistake

“My superpower is—I just don’t stop.” he says, a sentiment that reveals his unshakable determination and belief in his purpose. Whether it’s navigating personal grief or professional setbacks, Kev reminds listeners that every “L” is a lesson—one that can lead to even bigger wins down the road.

Don’t Miss This Episode!

This episode of She Said It First with KevOnStage is more than just a podcast; it’s a celebration of perseverance, laughter, and finding the funny in every corner of life. Whether it’s book tour confessions, therapy revelations, or epic roast battles, Kev brings his authentic, unfiltered self to the mic, leaving listeners both entertained and inspired. If you need a good laugh, some solid advice, or just a reminder to keep going no matter what, this episode is for you. Be sure to tune in on your favorite podcast platform. Trust me, you’ll want to hear all the punchlines straight from the man himself!

KevOnStage Roasts Everyone On Set And Shares His Biggest Failure was originally published on blackamericaweb.com