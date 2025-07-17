This Study Predicts Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Third Baby Name

Source: Sylvain Lefevre / Getty

If this new study from VegasInsider is any indication, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might have another bold baby name on the way. The name “Rebel” is leading the pack. Read more about the study inside.

The entertainment odds site analyzed thousands of song lyrics by the superstar couple to predict what name they might choose for their third child. Using a predictive algorithm and scraping Genius for lyrics, the study assigned betting odds and probabilities to potential baby names that fit the couple’s pattern of unique, culturally rich choices.

At the top of the list? Rebel — with -120 odds and a 54.5 percent implied probability of being the next addition to the “R” name legacy. It follows the naming style of the couple’s first two sons, RZA (a nod to the Wu-Tang Clan legend) and Riot, another name steeped in musical rebellion and hip-hop culture.

“Rebel” doesn’t just carry an edge but it also frequently appears in both Rihanna’s and Rocky’s lyrics, suggesting a natural synergy between their music and the message they want their family names to represent. According to VegasInsider, the name has the perfect mix of punchiness and cultural significance that the couple has leaned into with their children.

Other name contenders include Rogue (+105 odds, 48.8% percent probability), Royal (+220), Rayne (+600), and Ryder (+800), but none seem to hit all the right notes quite like “Rebel.”

A VegasInsider spokesperson explained, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t go subtle with their first two baby names. It’s clear they favor names that are short, bold, and packed with meaning. ‘Rebel’ fits the mold — it starts with R, has musical weight, and embraces the same fearless energy we’ve come to expect from them.”

While the couple has yet to confirm a third child or any names, fans and oddsmakers alike are already buzzing about what’s next. With “Rebel” currently leading the odds, it might just be the next iconic addition to the Fenty-Mayers family.

Check out where the top 5 land below:

Potential Name American Odds Fractional Odds Implied Probability Rebel -120 5/6 54.50% Rogue +105 21/20 48.80% Royal +220 11/5 31.20% Rayne +600 6/1 14.30% Ryder +800 8/1 11.10%

Check out the full dataset here.

This Study Predicts Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Third Baby Name was originally published on globalgrind.com