Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour Adds More Dates

The legacy of Southern hip-hop continues to shine as the Cash Money Millionaires’ Hot Boyz 30th Anniversary Tour announces newly added tour dates due to overwhelming fan demand. Read more and check out where they’re headed inside.

Originally slated for a select run, the iconic lineup—Birdman, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk—will now hit additional cities across the U.S. From Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, and Jacksonville, the Cash Money crew plans to deliver a full-force celebration of three decades of cultural dominance.

From the streets of New Orleans to stages across the country, Cash Money Records has evolved into a global powerhouse. Founded in 1991 by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, the label helped define the sound of a generation, launching the careers of legends and shaping the Southern hip-hop narrative.

The 30th Anniversary Tour is a time capsule of hip-hop history. Fans can expect electrifying performances by the full Cash Money Millionaires crew and special guests including The Lox, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and Young Gunz, each adding their own flavor to the nostalgic celebration.

July 25 – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)

– Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) July 26 – Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

– Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse) July 27 – Chicago, IL (Credit Union 1 Arena)

– Chicago, IL (Credit Union 1 Arena) July 31 – Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

– Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) August 8 – Elmont, NY (UBS Arena)

– Elmont, NY (UBS Arena) August 15 – Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

– Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum) August 16 – Jacksonville, FL (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

– Jacksonville, FL (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena) August 17 – Miami, FL (Amerant Bank Arena)

Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketmaster and venue box offices. More information can be found on the official Cash Money Records website.

As Cash Money Records celebrates 30 years of influence, from Juvenile’s chart-toppers to Mannie Fresh’s legendary production, and Birdman’s business acumen, this tour will be a moment fans can remember forever. With over 100 million albums sold and a roster that’s included icons like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, Cash Money remains a cornerstone of hip-hop culture.

Prepare for a night where history, nostalgia and Southern goodness collide on stage.

