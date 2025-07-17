Trump Turns on His Base Over Epstein: Calls It a ‘Hoax’

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography

President Donald Trump is pushing back hard against renewed scrutiny of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, going as far as attacking his own supporters for continuing to believe in what he now calls the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump vented his frustration, accusing some of his past backers of falling for “bull—-” and doing the Democrats’ dirty work. “They haven’t learned their lesson,” he wrote, saying he no longer wants support from what he labeled “weaklings.”

The outburst comes after the Justice Department and FBI confirmed that Epstein did not keep a client list and that no additional files from the investigation would be released. This reversal frustrated many in Trump’s conservative base who had hoped for explosive revelations. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously fueled those hopes, saying more would come to light under Trump’s administration — a promise that now appears broken.

While many Trump loyalists are trying to move on, others aren’t letting it go. Right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists — many of whom helped build Trump’s base — are now questioning his leadership. Podcaster Alex Jones called the situation a “train wreck,” while Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk advised followers not to take Trump’s words too personally but admitted the situation is “confusing.”

Even Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, urged him to rebuild trust. “We just want the truth,” Flynn wrote in a lengthy message.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to insist that Democrats — and some “foolish Republicans” — have weaponized the Epstein story to distract from his accomplishments. In public comments, he maintained his support for Pam Bondi and said she had already shared all credible information available.

The backlash, though loud online, may not represent Trump’s entire base. But it’s clear the topic has become a flashpoint. A recent CNN/SSRS poll showed that half of Americans are unsatisfied with how the Epstein case has been handled, and few feel they’ve gotten the full story from the government.

As Trump tries to keep focus on his administration’s legacy and prepare for a more active role in GOP politics heading into the 2026 elections, the Epstein controversy — once a rallying cry — has become a liability. Some see it as part of a bigger narrative: one where Republicans are seen as more interested in protecting elites than in fighting for ordinary Americans.

Despite the noise, Trump is standing firm. “It’s all been a big hoax,” he told reporters. But whether his supporters agree — or continue drifting away — remains to be seen.

