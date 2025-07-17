Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Made Their Official Red Carpet Debut – Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The hot girls and boys are lit right now—and it only makes sense. Our hot girl coach, Megan Thee Stallion, just made things official-official with NBA star Klay Thompson at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City—and social media has been popping ever since.

After weeks of teasers and Instagram hints, the couple is now in full-blown relationship mode. On July 16, they stepped out hand-in-hand looking like the power duo we didn’t know we needed.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Are Official – Official

Their public debut not only confirmed what fans had been buzzing about, but also gave us a full-on fashion moment. Did someone say #couplesgoals?

Megan served body-ody-ody and elegance in a sleek black halter gown from Off-White. The garment featured an intricate neckline and an embellished silver asymmetrical waist belt that accentuated her curves.

The “Hiss” rapper completed the look with silver-toned glam. Her makeup included shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip, while she styled her hair in a sleek bun, highlighting her cheekbones.

Klay matched her vibe. The baller stunted in a sharp black tux with a bow tie. Cameras caught Klay holding the Houston femcee’s hand, hugging her close, and making sure she felt like the main character all night long. We are swooning—WAG status activated.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

‘He Is The Nicest Person I’ve Ever Met’: Megan Gushes About Her New NBA Bae, Klay

During her red carpet chat with People, Megan described their origin story like something out of a rom-com. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute—it was like a f—— movie,” she said. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but he’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.”

This glamorous appearance doubled as a moment for the Hot Girl Nation and Megan herself. The Pete & Thomas Foundation, named after Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas, provides resources to uplift underserved communities through education, housing, health & wellness and community goodwill.

“I feel like they can see what I’m doing right now,” Megan told People. “I feel like they’re looking down on me from heaven, and I feel like they’re like, ‘Yes, daughter!’ I feel like my momma’s so happy.”

The couple’s red carpet debut follows viral posts just days earlier, in which Megan and Klay dropped photos of each other.

It is clear that the pair go together real bad, don’t play about each other, and are the hottest couple to watch. We love to see it.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Made Their Official Red Carpet Debut – Now Our Timelines Are In Shambles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com