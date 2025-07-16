Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Airline Travel Rights

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

When it comes to travel, most of us love the destination—but not the drama that can come with airline delays and cancellations. That’s why Judge Melodee Armstrong stopped by Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to break down what rights travelers really have and how to avoid being caught off guard.

“Judge Mello” brought her signature energy and clarity to the conversation, starting with a common frustration: delays and cancellations. “With airlines getting billions during COVID and still not being on time, people want answers,” she said.

Unfortunately, there’s no federal rule in the U.S. that requires airlines to give passengers cash for domestic delays. But if your flight is international or you’re flying to or from Europe, you’re more likely to be entitled to some compensation—especially if you’re delayed more than three hours. “In Europe, they guarantee cash,” Armstrong noted, adding that in the U.S., vouchers or refunds are more typical.

Judge Armstrong recalled one of her own travel experiences where weather forced her flight to land in the wrong city. Though people insisted she’d be owed money, she clarified: “They’re not required to pay you cash, even for weather or mechanical issues.” However, her airline did provide hotel and food vouchers immediately—something passengers should definitely ask for if stranded.

“Most people don’t realize you can ask the airline to endorse a new ticket on another carrier,” she explained. “You have options—but know, in the U.S., they usually don’t offer extra cash.”

What about when you’re bumped from a flight because it was oversold? Judge Armstrong says that happens more than we think. “They count on some of us not showing up,” she said. The key? Check in early. “Even if you show up late, if you checked in late, you’re a prime target for being bumped.”

If you do get bumped, especially involuntarily, you could be entitled to money—but only if the airline can’t get you to your destination within an hour. And if you choose to volunteer your seat, “Negotiate everything—money, hotel, upgrades, even lounge access,” she advised. “Outside the U.S., ask for a phone call too.”

Then there’s the issue of being denied boarding, even with a passport. Judge Armstrong recalled a story of a group heading to a destination wedding—except one member wasn’t allowed to fly. “If you owe child support over $2,500, have a federal arrest warrant, or serious IRS issues, your passport can be flagged,” she warned. “And that’s not something you want to find out at the gate.”

Erica shared her own experience, too—having to leave a band member behind due to unpaid child support. “We had to get another musician,” she said. “So yes, check your status before the airport!”

Judge Armstrong wrapped up the segment with one last reminder: “Surprises are for birthdays, not travel. Check your background and status before you leave the house.”

