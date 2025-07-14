Biggie’s Son Accused Of Helping Diddy Orchestrate Sexual Assault

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

A new lawsuit filed over the Fourth of July holiday accuses Diddy of sexual assault and implicates CJ Wallace, son of the late rap legend Notorious B.I.G., as a willing participant in the setup.

The plaintiff, identified only as John Doe, claims he was deceived into visiting a Revolt TV location in 2020 after being promised business opportunities. Transportation was allegedly arranged by Combs Corporations. Upon arrival, Doe says he was ambushed by a group of men, including Wallace, and forced into a separate room where Diddy was waiting.

There, the lawsuit alleges Diddy attempted to force oral sex on Doe while shouting threats related to Doe’s involvement with Bad Boy Records. The complaint paints Wallace as a key player in the alleged deception and assault, accusing him of acting as a “henchman” in the scheme. John Doe is seeking damages from all named defendants.

According to a recently filed lawsuit, John Doe alleges that during a 2020 incident involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, members of the Combs Corporations (CC) team took a photograph of him during an alleged sexual assault. He claims the photo was intended to serve as humiliating evidence, possibly for blackmail or intimidation purposes.

After managing to escape the room where the assault occurred, Doe says he returned to the vehicle that had brought him to the Revolt TV location. There, he encountered CJ Wallace, son of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., along with entrepreneur Willie Mack and several other individuals.

Doe claims that CJ, Mack, and the others had previously presented themselves as allies, promising him new business opportunities to make amends for his deteriorating relationship with Diddy. However, he now believes those promises were part of an elaborate setup designed to lure him into a vulnerable situation, which ultimately led to his alleged assault.

The complaint describes the entire scheme as a calculated act of deception and betrayal by individuals he thought he could trust. As a result, Doe is pursuing legal action and seeking damages from all named defendants, including CJ Wallace, Mack, and others involved in the alleged conspiracy.

