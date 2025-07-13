Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Is it officially hot girl summer for Megan Thee Stallion – or nah? Because many fans want to know, as it looks like the rapper may be officially boo’d up.

So, who is this “good man, Savannah?” None other than NBA star Klay Thompson. After weeks of whispers and speculation, their Instagram pages are saying everything without saying a word. Scroll for details.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad?

Both Megan and Klay have blessed our feeds with steamy vacation snaps, and fans can’t help but put two and two together. Megan is out here living her best life in a stunning olive green bikini, sitting poolside, curls on full display, melanin popping, and curves serving as always.

And while Megan is the moment in every pic she takes, this one is a little different. Fans quickly spotted a familiar person casually chilling in the background. The internet detectives swear it’s Klay catching some rays.

Klay, on the other hand, decided to be a little less subtle.

In a carousel post that has everyone talking, he’s holding Megan close, clearly loving up on her iconic curly mane and her signature curvy frame. The second pic that has everyone in their feelings is a classic hand-holding moment. Megan’s flawless, long pink nails and Klay’s iced-out wrist game are loud and in love.

Swipe below.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: This Is What We Like To See

Now, this is the kind of carrying on we love to see! Women deserve to be loved out loud, celebrated, and appreciated publicly. Megan’s glow says it all.

We’re here for some of our favorite it girls seemingly receiving the love they deserve after past heartbreaks. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith, Teyana Taylor with Aaron Pierre, and even Coco Jones’ recent engagement are proof that our faves are thriving in love with their ballers.

As Megan and Klay step into the spotlight together, we’re rooting for this new pair. Real or not, they’re giving all the feels and setting the stage for one seriously hot summer.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com