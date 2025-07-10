Who Said That? B. Simone Clarifies She Never Said She Was Broke

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

B Simone broke? Who said that?

The controversial podcaster, businesswoman, and influencer has decided to clear up the rumors that she is broke, rumors that only began after she recently shared that her current financial situation has resulted in her cutting back, as she lacks liquid assets.

In a video posted to Instagram, B. Simone appeared to be reading through comments and addressed those from social media users who said that she was broke.

“I never said I was broke,” she said through sarcastic laughter. “I ain’t never used the words broke or penny-pinching,” she added. B. Simone also commented on attempting to shop at H&M on the 4th of July, but the retailer was closed.

That comment was in reference to B. Simone’s June 17 interview on the Let’s Try This Again podcast. It was in that interview that she revealed that her current financial status pales in comparison to what she has gotten accustomed to.

“There’s been so much financial… just, my finances,” she said as she fought back tears. “The budgeting—you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that. “We were in Bloomingdales yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’ And I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend.”

She went on to explain that her current financial situation, or lack thereof, is due to an app she has invested in.

“Because I’ve invested in this app and this platform, I don’t have the liquid [resources],” B. Simone shared. “I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, but it’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

Unsurprisingly, many across social media were not exactly sympathetic to the former Wild N Out star’s money troubles, as many pointed out her past comments about not being interested in men who work a 9-5 job and shunning 9-5 work altogether.

