Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Invests In The Youth & Crime Drops

Baltimore is making headlines for all the right reasons this summer. Under the leadership of Mayor Brandon Scott, the city is proving that real investment in young people and community spaces can lead to real results. Thanks to bold investments in youth and community, his summer strategy is delivering real results with crime reportedly down and numbers don’t lie. Read more inside.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is showing the nation how it’s done. According to The Washington Post, Baltimore is experiencing one of its lowest homicide rates in decades, with overall crime reportedly down nearly 23 percent compared to this time last year.

How did the city do it? By pouring resources into the people who need them most: the youth. Mayor Scott backed 42 summer youth camps, 29 literacy programs, extended recreation center hours until 11 p.m., and launched a series of community block parties and open pool days. These programs created safe, vibrant spaces for kids and families to enjoy their summer without fear. The impact has been undeniable.

Instead of relying solely on policing, Scott’s approach is rooted in prevention. It’s about giving young people somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to care. His administration also kept several schools open for summer learning, ensuring students had access to education and structure during the out-of-school months.

The city’s strategy doesn’t stop at summer fun. Baltimore’s public health-centered approach to public safety includes violence interruption programs, community-led outreach, and trauma-informed support services. Programs like Safe Streets, which employs former offenders to mediate conflict before it escalates, have been essential to this decline in violence.

According to the Post, this year’s homicide rate marks the lowest midyear total in over 50 years. It’s a reflection of lives saved, communities healing, and a city reclaiming its peace.

Mayor Scott told reporters that this is what public safety looks like when the focus shifts from punishment to prevention. His administration is sending a clear message: when you invest in Black and Brown youth, when you open doors instead of building cages, transformation is possible.

With summer in full swing and Baltimore on a promising path forward, this could be a model for cities nationwide. Mayor Scott’s work reminds us that safety doesn’t come from fear, but it comes from opportunity, care, and community.

Go off, Baltimore!

