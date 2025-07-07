Cardi B Takes Couture To The Dark Side At Paris Fashion Week – Crow Included

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Cardi B just turned Schiaparelli’s steps into her own dark, villainous runway – and we can’t get enough. The New York rapper led celebrity arrivals at the fashion house’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show on July 7, and everyone was paying attention.

Is Cardi B’s Crow Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week’s Hottest Accessory?

Draped in an avant-garde, midnight-black velvet gown, she served major drama. Her Schiaparelli dress featured heavy shoulder fringe cascading like couture feathers.

Perched effortlessly on her hand was a sleek black crow, accessorizing Cardi’s look like the ultimate villainess chic ring. The “WAP” rapper brought her sinister crow-inspired theme to life – quite literally.

Adding to her dark couture moment, Cardi styled her hair in a slicked-back glossy bun. Her face was perfectly contoured with a nude glam beat, letting the dress take center stage.

Source: Valentina Frugiuele / Getty

Cardi B Asks Paris Fashion Week: ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi is fully embracing her villain era, giving couture with a dark twist. We’re not sure if she’s about to cast a fashion spell or wreak fashion havoc. But, either way, we are here for it.

Because, if you thought the crow was just for shock value, think again. Cardi B loves a good theme.

The feathered friend is a direct nod to her newly revealed album cover for Am I the Drama?, which also features black crows swirling around her in a fiery red sculptural look. So yes, Cardi, you are the designer drama!

How Do You Top Cardi B’s Crow Fashion Moment – Here’s What’s Next At Paris Couture Week

Cardi B’s Schiaparelli moment has officially set the tone for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, running July 7–10. Other highlights include Chanel’s dreamy farewell under current direction, Balenciaga’s final couture collection by Demna, and show-stopping gowns from Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab.

Expect appearances from Black Hollywood royalty. Each year, we see slayers like Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union, and Megan Thee Stallion in the front rows.

So yes, Paris is serving. But no one quite does couture drama like Cardi B. And now, we know she’s not afraid to bring birds to the runway.

