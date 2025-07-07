Style & Fashion

Cardi B's Crow Is Paris Fashion Week's Hottest Accessory

Cardi B Takes Couture To The Dark Side At Paris Fashion Week – Crow Included

Cardi B makes a fierce entrance at Schiaparelli’s couture show with a black crow and bold fringe—because drama is always the assignment.

Published on July 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

cardi b fashion week Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day One
Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Cardi B just turned Schiaparelli’s steps into her own dark, villainous runway – and we can’t get enough. The New York rapper led celebrity arrivals at the fashion house’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show on July 7, and everyone was paying attention.

Is Cardi B’s Crow Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week’s Hottest Accessory?

Draped in an avant-garde, midnight-black velvet gown, she served major drama. Her Schiaparelli dress featured heavy shoulder fringe cascading like couture feathers.

Related Stories

Perched effortlessly on her hand was a sleek black crow, accessorizing Cardi’s look like the ultimate villainess chic ring. The “WAP” rapper brought her sinister crow-inspired theme to life – quite literally.

Adding to her dark couture moment, Cardi styled her hair in a slicked-back glossy bun. Her face was perfectly contoured with a nude glam beat, letting the dress take center stage.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day One
Source: Valentina Frugiuele / Getty

Cardi B Asks Paris Fashion Week: ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi is fully embracing her villain era, giving couture with a dark twist. We’re not sure if she’s about to cast a fashion spell or wreak fashion havoc. But, either way, we are here for it.

Because, if you thought the crow was just for shock value, think again. Cardi B loves a good theme.

The feathered friend is a direct nod to her newly revealed album cover for Am I the Drama?, which also features black crows swirling around her in a fiery red sculptural look. So yes, Cardi, you are the designer drama!

How Do You Top Cardi B’s Crow Fashion Moment – Here’s What’s Next At Paris Couture Week

Cardi B’s Schiaparelli moment has officially set the tone for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, running July 7–10. Other highlights include Chanel’s dreamy farewell under current direction, Balenciaga’s final couture collection by Demna, and show-stopping gowns from Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab.

Expect appearances from Black Hollywood royalty. Each year, we see slayers like Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union, and Megan Thee Stallion in the front rows.

So yes, Paris is serving. But no one quite does couture drama like Cardi B. And now, we know she’s not afraid to bring birds to the runway.

Cardi B Takes Couture To The Dark Side At Paris Fashion Week – Crow Included  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close