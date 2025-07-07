Pop Culture

Lauryn Hill's Essence Festival Moment Went Viral - Here's Why

No Lauryn Hill Hate Allowed: The Icon Took Over Essence Festival Her Way

She's a legend. She's a moment, and Lauryn Hill will always take over a stage.

Published on July 6, 2025

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lauryn Hill’s Essence Festival moment was not for the clock-watchers. The eight-time Grammy winner stepped onto the Caesars Superdome stage in New Orleans at 2:30 a.m., hours later than scheduled, and wrapped just after 3:37 a.m.

The crowd had thinned, but that didn’t stop the icon from delivering a full-out, heartfelt performance that fans loved. And the delay was reportedly not on her.

Essence has since taken accountability for a jam-packed lineup and late-running sets that pushed everything back. This included the legend’s highly anticipated stage moment.

Lauryn Hill’s Essence Festival Stage Moment Was Soulful, Intimate, & Inspiring

Despite the delay, Lauryn Hill showed up and showed out, reminding Essence Festival attendees why she remains an icon. The “Doo Wop” singer made the set intimate and soulful.

On stage, Lauryn rocked a regal look: a black and white polka dot dramatic fit, complete with a signature head wrap and bold gold jewelry. She didn’t just sing — she served neo-soul realness.

Social captures show her bantering with the crowd, taking song requests, and performing alongside her sons Zion and Joshua Marley. At one point, she admitted she hadn’t rehearsed a requested song but gave it a go anyway – because that’s what legends do. She also broke into “Tell Him” after watching a fan mouth the lyrics.

Put some respect on Lauryn Hill’s name – and her Essence performance.

Yes, Ms. Hill has a history of being late, and many of these moments have gone viral. But we’re not here for the slander.

While several blog sites quickly posted stories about the late performance, many didn’t tell the full story. And fans have come to the singer’s defense.

One fan wrote on a People magazine post about the incident, “This performance shows us that we can stop this type of rhetoric. It’s tired.” Another wrote, “They lying! The event was behind schedule.” One fan ignored the lateness and just gave Lauryn her flowers, commenting, “I would have been right in the FRONT.”

Lauryn Hill is a legend. She’s the moment – and will always take over a stage.

No Lauryn Hill Hate Allowed: The Icon Took Over Essence Festival Her Way  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

