Lizzo Just Bodied Her Women’s Health Cover—And Sis Looks GOOD

Lizzo is stepping into her next chapter with intention, and her Women’s Health 2025 Longevity Issue cover proves it. Dressed in sleek, sculpting Yitty activewear and bold, unapologetic energy, the “About Damn Time” singer is strong, stylish, and centered.

Each shot in the feature captures her new outlook on life—mind over matter, style over stress, and wellness over worry. We’re here for it—let’s go, Lizzo!

Lizzo Covers Women’s Health Magazine In Yittywear

Inside the editorial, Lizzo continues to slay. Sporting a cream-and-black Yitty bodysuit with chic white sleeves and metallic silver sneakers, she’s unapologetically embracing her curves while displaying strength.

Another look features Lizzo glowing in an all-white fitted athletic set, high ponytail cascading, serving pure goddess energy as she grips a weighted ball. And let’s not skip her rich burgundy Yitty hoodie and matching bralette—cropped to perfection.

But beyond the looks, Lizzo got real about the journey behind her body transformation. She shared candidly about facing intense backlash from fans questioning her decision to shed pounds.

“It’s okay to release weight…and it’s okay to gain it back,” she said to Women’s Health. “What you’re not gonna do is shame me.”

Lizzo also discussed the physical and emotional toll of weight.

“I wanted to be ‘big-girl skinny,'” she said, explaining that her weight loss came after years of back pain and emotional burnout. “Every big girl knows what I’m talking about. Big-girl skinny is 250 pounds.”

The 37-year-old got back in therapy, started doing Pilates and Qigong and detoxed her body. The detox included social media.

Lizzo Calls Kelly Rowland ‘The Body Calling Card,’ Receives Love From SZA & The BeyHive

Lizzo also name-dropped her other Black women powerhouses as helping her along the way. She shouted out Kelly Rowland, “whose body is the calling card,” and recounted conversations with her bestie, SZA.

She shared that SZA said, “I love this healed version of you.”

The love from fans at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour was also a turning point. The singer feared backlash and scrutiny, but instead got the opposite.

“It made me feel like, wow, maybe I don’t want to die,” Lizzo shared. “Life is worth living. That was the kick-starter to me being like, ‘Okay, Melissa, get your ass in gear and take your f*cking life back.’ ”

This version of Lizzo is less about proving she’s “that girl” and more about knowing she always was.

