Celebrities React To The Diddy Verdict

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Hollywood is talking up a storm now that a final verdict has been handed down in the months-long sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. On July 2, a jury unanimously acquitted the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul of racketeering conspiracy and two serious charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion — despite disturbing testimony involving alleged sexual abuse, drug-fueled episodes during his infamous “freak offs.”

However, jurors did convict the “All About The Benjamins” rapper on two lesser charges — Counts 3 and 5 — for violating the Mann Act by transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution. Jurors sided with prosecutors’ claims that Combs paid male escorts to travel around the country and engage in sex with his girlfriends, according to NBC News.

MUST SEE: The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

In reaching a not-guilty verdict on Counts 2 and 4 — which involved allegations of sex trafficking by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an anonymous woman referred to as “Jane” — jurors concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the women were coerced or forced into sexual acts. Both charges carried mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years, with the potential for life in prison, making the acquittal a significant legal win for Combs.

Celebs react to the verdict.

Rapper 50 Cent—who has been opinionated about the intense trial from the start— was the first to share his thoughts on the verdict via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man !” the 49-year-old rapper and entrepreneur penned, attaching several clapping emojis along with his message. “Beat the Rico, he the Gay John Gotti @50centaction.”



Notably, Yung Miami, the Bad Boy Records CEO’s former girlfriend, also took to Instagram shortly after the decision was made public with a video of Justin Bieber pinching his fingers together. It’s unclear if the post was meant to serve as a reaction to the news.

Aubrey O’Day, a former member of Danity Kane and one of Combs’ past artists, expressed frustration over the decision. The 41-year-old star said she felt “physically ill” upon learning that the embattled music mogul would walk away without conviction on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Cassie probably feels so horrible,” the singer said filled with emotion, in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

However, the verdict was met with celebration by Lil Boosie, who called it a “great day in hip-hop.”

“Man I’m so glad Diddy Free,” the 42-year-old rap star said in a video post shared to Instagram. “The reason is, I’m so tired of seeing us Black moguls get took down… And I’m tired of seeing us Black people go against us Black moguls.”

The Baton Rouge-based hitmaker said he was thinking about Diddy’s children and the fear they may have about today’s verdict.

“Not knowing if your daddy is gon’ come home is a burden on the child,” he added.

Cassie’s lawyer speaks on the verdict.

Douglas H. Wigdor, the attorney for Cassie, spoke with Variety shortly after the verdict and praised the singer for bravely coming forward with her explosive 2023 lawsuit, the complaint that ultimately laid the groundwork for the trial.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” Wigdor said. “We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial. She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Combs is now awaiting sentencing for the two transportation convictions, with each count carrying a potential sentence of up to 10 years behind bars.

DON’T MISS…

5 Nontraditional Media Personalities Covering The Diddy Trial

Biggie’s Mother Voletta Wallace Wants To ‘Slap The Daylight’ Out Of Diddy

Celebrities React To The Diddy Verdict was originally published on hellobeautiful.com