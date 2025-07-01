‘The Bear’ ‘Worm’ Episode Exposes Microaggressions Black Women Face In The Workplace

Source: Photo: Courtesy of FX / Photo: Courtesy of FX

Sydney Adamu was minding her business, unraveling her box braids on Season 4, Episode 4 of The Bear, when a voice on the other end of the line interrupted her much-deserved moment of peace. The call, which was presented as an opportunity, was more of a disguised demand and blatant disregard of Sydney’s boundaries.

Shapiro, Sydney’s employee Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto’s rival, had been interested in hiring her since season two. Sydney’s Black girl magic and talent are the secret sauce at “The Bear” and Shapiro knows it; he was counting on her NOT to know it. Industries benefit from Black women feeling like they can not say no.

Shaprio was so invested in his dreams, he couldn’t sense Sydney’s hesitation. This is a familiar experience for many Black women, including myself. We are expected to leap at any opportunity because there are so few out there for us.

Black Women Face Microggressions In The Wokplace

The sous chef, played masterfully by Golden Globe-winner Ayo Edebiri, had ONE day off to get her extra small knotless braids done. She deserved that after a week of dealing with pasta timings and scallop placements. But that was stolen from her by entitlement. According to the American Psychological Association, microaggressions are “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, and environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults to the target person or group.”

Written by Edebiri and Lionel Boyce, the episode is titled “Worms.” It reflects the realities of what it is like to be a Black woman in the workplace. It shows the tough choices black women have to make at work and the ways they are punished for prioritizing themselves.

Black Women Should Be Allowed To Say No

Microaggressions can come in the form of unreasonable expectations. Despite Sydney having an important hair appointment, Shapiro wouldn’t taken no for an answer. He crossed the line instead by asking how much time the hair appointment would be. He felt entitled to her time.

He incorrectly assumed it would be two hours. She corrected him, and he was in shock about the length of time exceeding his expectations. Her appointment was in her cousin’s living room, but it was still an appointment.

He shared that shock, putting her in an awkward position. He refused to let it go. It was unfathomable to him that he might have to ask to see her in advance.

Eager to end the conversation, Sydney moved her appointment. She accommodated him because he pressed her. He felt comfortable pressing her. That is a problem.

Chefs have insane schedules, and it’s understandable that they might call at the last minute, but it is not understandable that they wouldn’t accept a refusal from someone who isn’t even not working for them yet. That’s cringey and a red flag. You shouldn’t have to provide context about your edges, kinks, and coils for someone to accept your word.

Black Women Are More Than A Gateway To The Culture

Sydney arrived at Shapiro’s soon-to-be restaurant, on her day off with her hair tucked underneath a knitted cap to M.O.P.’s iconic “Ante Up” blasting as she walked in. He then asked her if she heard of M.O.P. and offered some token facts about the group. There’s a fine line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. There’s nothing wrong with a white person acknowledging Black culture, but there is something wrong with them assuming someone’s musical preferences because of the color of their skin. Mansplaining hip-hop history to earn brownie points is also not it. This is one of many microagressions in this episode.

His pointed comment about a desire to infuse Afro-Caribbean influences into the restaurant’s menu was a desperate attempt to entice the well-rounded chef by appealing to her Blackness, and placing her in a culinary box. He makes assumptions instead of collaborating. It’s uncomfortable.

Sydney called Shapiro after her appointment, and he asks if she has seen Good Hair. See where this is going? This happens across industries industry.

Black Women Shouldn’t Have To Choose Between Financial Safety And Emotional Safety

Shapiro promised Sydney autonomy, but his actions prove he isn’t capable of seeing her as his professional equal. His performative allyship shadows his every good intention.

Janicza Bravo directed the story with care, zooming in on the little moments that cause friction in the professional lives of Black women.

The Italian family running The Bear may not be experts on intersectionality, but they are consistent. They expose everyone to the same “energetically musty” environment. Shapiro pretended to value Sydney more than he did.

Sometimes, a well-meaning white person can be more dangerous than an outwardly hateful one. That said, the Berzattos are broke, and it is truly awful that Sydney has to choose between sustainable income and emotional security. We should be able to come to work, enjoy our day off, and get paid enough to live off without being asked invasive questions about our beauty procedures.

Shapiro insulted Sydney the second that she said no to him. He started attacking her skills and acting like she was missing out on a great opportunity to learn from him. The talent he praised her for and was chasing after suddenly wasn’t good enough because it wouldn’t bend to his will.

He didn’t feel disappointed that she wasn’t joining him. He felt disrespected. This was a person who saw Sydney as a woke accessory. No amount of anti-racist reading lists was going to fix his core issue. He expected her to be grateful for the chance to assist him.

Did he call her a slur? No. But he was the disrespectful one.

Sydney went with the devil she knew.

Shapiro accused her of staying on a sinking ship, but that was her decision to make, and she had the right to make it.

Season 4 of The Bear is now streaming on Hulu.

