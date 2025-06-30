50 Cent Is Not A Fan Of NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran Mamdani

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent is concerned about the upcoming mayoral race in New York City. He has made it clear he isn’t feeling the democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani‘s plans for the town.

As spotted on HipHopDX, Zohran Mamdani was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club. During the interview, he discussed his political career and his proposed tax plans for The Big Apple. “What I’ve proposed is we raise $10 billion to pay for our entire economic agenda and start to Trump proof our city because we know he’ll use federal funding as leverage over this city. And we will do so in two key ways,” he explained. “The first is to match the state’s top corporate tax rate to that of New Jersey. We are at 7.25%, they are at 11.5%. Corporations can pay it over there, they can pay it over here. And the beauty of it is it doesn’t just apply to corporations headquartered in New York City, wherever you are headquartered, as long as you are doing business in the state of New York, you are liable for that corporate tax.”

Zohran went on to further detail that the top earning citizens will have to pay like they weigh. “The second is taxing the top 1% of New Yorkers. We’re talking about people who make $1 million a year or more, taxing them by a flat 2% tax rate increase. I know 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be very happy about this, he tends to not like this tax policy but I want to be very clear, this is about $20,000 a year.”

As expected, this clip soon landed on Fif’s radar prompting him to respond on his Instagram account. “Where did he come from whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too !” he wrote. He has since deleted the post, but you can view it below.

