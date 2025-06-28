Riley Burruss Is Ready For Her Spotlight – And She’s Doing It Her Way

Source: Next Gen NYC / other

I first met Riley Burruss during New York Fashion Week – fitting, considering how effortlessly she’s stepping into her own fashion sense and TV personality. We were at the Sergio Hudson show, where the energy was high, the outfits were bold, and the celebrity style was a moment.

But Riley stood out – not just because I had seen her alongside her mother on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and knew of her new show. But because of how she carried herself.

The Atlanta native was soft-spoken yet stylish, grounded but glowing.

Speed up to now – and our recent virtual conversation – Riley remains the same.

Riley Burruss Sits Down With ‘HB,’ Talks NYC Living, Her New Reality Show, & Her Idea Of Self-Care

As she signed onto Zoom, she greeted me with a warm smile and impeccable glam. The 22-year-old wore long dark boho braids styled with blonde highlights (a prelude to her upcoming vacation in Jamaica, she told me), flawless brows, and a natural dewy makeup look that could easily live on a Pinterest board.

Riley was deeply personable during our conversation, measured, and sweet. That exact grounded nature makes her reality TV presence on Next Gen NYC feel so refreshing. She is on screen on her terms.

Now starring in Next Gen NYC, Riley is stepping into the world of reality TV in a way that feels both familiar and completely new. The series follows the children of iconic reality stars as they chart their own paths.

But don’t expect Riley to ride anyone’s coattails.

RELATED: Riley Burruss’ Reality TV Era Begins With Bravo’s Next Gen NYC

“The scheduling is hectic,” she admitted with a laugh. “I’m not used to doing it so often because, of course, I only filmed with my mom, so I didn’t have to do it as much as her. Having to film so often and having the cameras around — honestly, the cameras didn’t feel too crazy. I was always just in my own world. So it wasn’t too bad.”

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Riley Says Her Mother Kandi Burruss Urged Her To ‘Be True To Herself’

That balance – of being watched while staying unbothered – is something Riley has mastered early. And it’s not by accident.

“My mom always just wants me to be true to myself and not to do anything fake for cameras or anyone else,” she shared when asked how (and if) her mother, Kandi, shaped her new chapter.

.“She didn’t give me too much advice — she wanted me to figure it out on my own.”

Growing up in the public eye hasn’t always been easy, but Riley has turned her experience into a foundation of self-worth.

“I think since I’ve been in the public eye for a really long time, I’ve grown thicker skin,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what other people think about how I look. It matters if I feel comfortable with my skin and how I look — and that’s really what I’ve been prioritizing.”

That kind of confidence extends to her hair and beauty style, too. While she’s currently loving her vacation-ready braids, her go-to look remains her short, black afro — a style she wears with pride. “I don’t usually get braids because, of course, they take so long to do,” she added with a knowing smirk.

And when it comes to her beauty routine? Riley is a self-proclaimed product junkie. “I have drawers and drawers full of products,” she laughed. She added that she loves Korean skincare, smoothing serums, and lotions. Riley says having a good lip gloss is a must.

Riley Burruss Is Living Her Best Life – And We Are Here For It

Source: Next Gen NYC / Next Gen NYC

One of the things that shines most about Riley is her self-awareness. While she’s on the cusp of even greater visibility, she knows how to protect her peace.

“I’m a big self-care person,” she said. “So I feel like a spa day is needed every now and then. Whether it’s a facial or massage or just relaxing somewhere, I love doing things like that.”

And of course, art is always close. “Art is very therapeutic to me — it helps me calm down and have a moment.”

As she continues to make her mark in fashion, television, and beyond, Riley Burruss is proving that growing up in front of the cameras doesn’t mean you can’t define yourself on your own terms. She’s living her best life, choosing joy, and lighting up the reality TV screen.

We are here for it.

Riley Burruss Is Ready For Her Spotlight – And She’s Doing It Her Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com