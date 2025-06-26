Cardi B Claps Back At Trolls Over Putting “WAP” On Her Upcoming Album

Source: Beats By Dre / Beats Studio Buds +

Cardi B has fiercely defended her decision to include her chart-topping hits “WAP” and “Up” on her long-awaited sophomore album “Am I the Drama?“, set to feature 23 tracks.

While the songs were originally released in 2020 and 2021, their inclusion on the new project has drawn criticism from some fans and industry observers who questioned why older singles were being added to a new release. But Cardi isn’t backing down.

Taking to X, the Bronx rapper clapped back: “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.” Cardi went on to explain that neither track will count toward first-week album sales and that she was previously discouraged from submitting “WAP” for Grammy consideration due to online backlash.

Bardi also went in saying, “I let haters make me not submit ‘WAP’ for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want! …Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!” she added, making it clear that this is about reclaiming her power and giving her fans what they’ve been waiting for.

The release of “Am I the Drama?” comes amid major changes in Cardi’s personal life. She recently confirmed her split from rapper Offset, capping off a tumultuous marriage filled with ups, downs, and public drama. Fans had long speculated the pair had parted ways, and Cardi has since begun moving on.

The rapper made headlines earlier this month after being spotted out with NFL star Stefon Diggs, signaling a new romantic chapter. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their appearance together has people talking. With a renewed sense of purpose and defiance, Cardi’s return isn’t just about music—it’s about taking control. As she said in her album teaser: “I’m not back, I’m beyond… I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

