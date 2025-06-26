Op-Ed: Racist Donald Trump Jr. Says ‘Affirmative Action’ Is Why Obama Has A Nobel Peace Prize ‘Instead’ Of Trump

Source: IAN MAULE / Getty

Donald Trump Jr. has, once again, demonstrated that the apple didn’t fall far from the delulu tree, this time, by insisting not only that his father is deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, but that the Nobel committee is practicing reverse racism by denying the honor to President Donald Trump after granting it to former President Barack Obama.

“Affirmative action is when Barack Obama gets the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Donald Trump,” Don Jr. posted Tuesday.

It’s hard to even figure out where to start in naming all the ways this is a stupid tweet. Do we start with the fact that Trump had not yet become president when Obama was honored with the prize, meaning Jr.’s use of “instead” makes no sense? How about the fact that Trump is hardly the first white president not to receive the honor since the Nobel Prize was established in 1901? In fact, Obama was only the fourth presidential recipient of the prize behind Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter. By the way, since Carter, who only served one term as president, also won the Nobel during Don Jr.’s lifetime, one can only wonder if Trump’s eldest son is also mad that he was honored “instead” of the MAGA messiah. (No one actually needs to wonder that. Obviously, “affirmative action” would not have been mentioned if he wasn’t uniquely salty about the Black guy getting what his pops didn’t.)

Trump Jr.’s tweet comes days after President Trump whined that he wouldn’t receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the international peace agreements that he has desperately been trying to claim credit for.

From The Hill:

The State Department announced Wednesday that Rwanda and Congo will sign a deal to end fighting in eastern Congo, where rebels that Congo has accused Rwanda of backing have seized strategic cities since January. The United States was brought in to assist the peace talks at the request of Congo President Felix Tshekedi. “This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, calling the agreement “a wonderful Treaty.” But he also griped that he believed he may not receive accolades for the deal, nor for a host of other conflicts that the United States has helped resolve. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo,” he wrote, also naming conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East. Trump’s post came just hours after Pakistan announced that it would nominate him for the Peace Prize. India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in May after several days of intense rocket fire between the two countries, an agreement that Trump said he played a significant role in. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to downplay Trump’s claims. Trump also said repeatedly on the campaign trail that he should be awarded the prize, which former President Obama won in 2009.

No, no — it’s completely normal for a sitting president of the United States to respond to news about warring nations reaching peace agreements by making it about himself and all the awards he deserves for making it happen (which is really just to say he happened to be the U.S. president at the time).

Maybe the Nobel Peace Prize shouldn’t go to someone who only seems to want it because Obama got it first.

Also, maybe the Nobel Peace Prize shouldn’t go to the president who inspired a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol by spreading factless election fraud propaganda about the 2020 election being rigged against him — a “big lie” that he continues to repeat even now.

Perhaps the Nobel Peace Prize shouldn’t go to a man who has normalized spewing hate speech against immigrants, weaponized the National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps against largely peaceful protesters in Los Angeles, and essentially decided that he’s only obligated to uphold the Constitution when he finds it convenient.

Maybe Don Jr., who possibly hasn’t been this delusional since he laughably claimed “African American men” regularly stop him in the street and call him their “hero,” thinks his dad should be honored by the Nobel committee for not really negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after bombing the latter in order to destroy the nation’s nuclear weapon capability, which, according to a U.S. intelligence report that Trump got really angry about, the bombing didn’t actually achieve. (Also, Trump bombed a country that did not attack the U.S. and reportedly did not initiate hostilities with Israel, but, sure, give him the Peace Prize.)

Look, one day, Trump just might be able to whine, gripe and manipulate his way into receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, but it won’t make him any less of a bigot, propagandist, compulsive liar, felon, or person who was found liable for sexual assault.

Becoming a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t just about what one has achieved (or, in Trump’s case, didn’t really achieve); it’s also about character.

Maybe the prize shouldn’t go to a racist who spawned another racist, who is only invoking “affirmative action” now because Obama received the prize after becoming America’s first Black president, as opposed to Trump, who only became the 43rd white man to be elected to the position.

Maybe it’s time Trump and Trump Jr. get over themselves.

